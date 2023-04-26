Finley and Paige were the winners of the first ever winter edition of Love Island back in 2020, going the distance in South Africa

Love Island’s Finley Tapp and Paige Turley have reportedly split after three years together, and have already moved out of the property they shared in Manchester, with Paige moving back to Scotland and Finley off travelling.

The pair won the first ever winter edition of Love Island back in 2020 and appeared to be going strong ever since, but reports claim that they have realised they ‘weren’t forever’ and have gone their separate ways.

The news of their split has been reported in a national newspaper, with insiders claiming: “Paige and Finn had a really good run, but they are still super young and decided it wasn’t forever in the end.”

It comes as they recently enjoyed a skiing trip together, with a photo of the pair uploaded to Finley’s Instagram on March 20. More recently, he has shared videos from his trip to West Hollywood, whilst Paige’s has shared photos to her social media from Ayr racecourse.

They are the second high profile couple from the show to split this week, with news emerging that Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have gone their separate ways just weeks after reaching the final together.