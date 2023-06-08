New Love Island bombshell Sammy has entered the Majorcan villa to take part in ITV’s summer dating series.

The summer series of Love Island 2023 is now underway and a new bombshell entered the villa tonight (June 8) in the fourth episode. The news about new bombshell was revealed during the second quarter of the ep as Glasgow native Ella received a text.

The text read: “Ella, I’m waiting to date you on the hideaway terrace. I’ll give the other two girls a shout later.”

The shocking text comes after Ella shared a passionate clinch with partner Tyrique in last night’s episode after the semi-professional footballer friend-zoned Jess.

In Sammy’s VT, he claimed he was going into the villa “all guns blazing”. But who is new bombshell Sammy? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is new Love Island bombshell Sammy?

New Love Island bombshell Sammy

New Love Island bombshell Sammy landed in the villa tonight. During the episode, he went on three dates with three of the current Islanders, including Ella, Molly and Jess.

The 6ft3 project manager from Kent said in his VT he has to “look a bit sharp, chat to a few girls, easy days” during his day job.

Love Island 2023 - how old is Sammy?

Sammy is 22-years-old.

Love Island 2023 - what is Sammy’s Instagram?