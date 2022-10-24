The London Marathon is returning to its spring slot for 2023 and keen runners will find out if they have secured a slot in Monday’s ballot announcement

Keen runners who have entered next year’s London Marathon will find out if they’ve secured a slot in the big race today as ballot results are due to be announced. More than 410,000 runners entered the huge draw and those who have been successful will be able to start planning to take on the iconic TCS London Marathon course.

The London Marathon 2023 will return to its spring slot on April 23, after being hosted in the autumn for the past two years due to the pandemic. Successful participants are encouraged to sign up for the 2023 TCS London Marathon Meet Our Experts event, which will be held on Saturday, February 4 at The Royal Institution to find out all the information and advice needed for training.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the TCS London Marathon, said: “There will be thousands of people celebrating securing a ballot place in the 2023 TCS London Marathon and looking forward to being part of another incredible day on Sunday 23 April. We know there will be a disappointment too but an unsuccessful ballot result does not have to be the end of the road.”

For those runners who did not secure a slot in the London Marathon 2023 ballot, hope is not lost as there are still options for you to take part and get involved with the momentous event.

How to enter London Marathon 2023 through a charity

For those who do not get a place via the ballot, there are still ways to participate in the 2023 event. Many charities still have places available in this year’s event, including the 2023 TCS London Marathon Charity of the Year Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity . Charities allocate their places to people who commit to raising funds for their cause. To find out more visit the London Marathon website .

How to take part in London Marathon 2023 virtually

Unsuccessful ballot applicants can enter the virtual 2023 TCS London Marathon, which gives participants a chance to take part in a course of their choice, anywhere in the world.