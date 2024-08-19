Local opticians make television donation to hospital ward

AN OPTICIANS in Musselburgh has donated a television to a local hospital for patient use.

Specsavers Musselburgh purchased the television and gave it to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary’s 201 ward, which specialises in caring for the elderly.

Currently, rooms have an extremely limited number of working televisions that cost £8 per day to run, something not always possible for those who are long-term patients.

Ward nurses are now aiming to install new televisions in each room, and any help from the public is encouraged where possible.

(L-R) Amy Brolly, Shelley Edmond, Natasha Holt and Cynthia Chukwu

Amy Brolly, optometry director at Specsavers Musselburgh, was eager to help her local hospital, and immediately made the purchase. She visited Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to drop off the television and met the incredible staff working on the 201 ward.

Amy says: ‘Being able to make a difference to a patient’s life is incredibly gratifying, and I hope the television we have donated is a welcome addition to someone’s time in the hospital and provides them with a kind of comfort and normality whilst they are away from home.’

Caroline Dickson is a member of the public whose mum is currently a patient at the infirmary. Visiting the hospital often since her mum was admitted, Caroline is supporting the fundraising initiative and had been the one to contact Specsavers Musselburgh to see if they could help.

Caroline says: ‘The ward staff are all absolutely delighted with this donation. It will make a big difference to patients like my mum, who welcome the distraction of television shows whilst they are spending days, weeks or months in the hospital, which can be incredibly overwhelming.

‘Thank you, Specsavers Musselburgh, for your generosity in gifting this wonderful television to the department!’

The Musselburgh store is delighted to be able to support the NHS funded Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, as Specsavers is proud to be an NHS primary care provider, offering NHS patients sight tests and a range of NHS community eye health and audiology services.