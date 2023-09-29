Liverpool M53 bus crash: Schoolgirl, 14 & coach driver die after motorway smash, Merseyside Police confirm
Two people, including a 14-year-old schoolgirl, have died following a motorway collision between a school bus and a car in Liverpool on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called on Friday shortly after 8am to reports of an overturned coach on the northbound M53 near to junction five at Hooton, Cheshire.
A further two patients were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, while a number of other patients were taken to surrounding hospitals for treatment to minor injuries, North West Ambulance Service said.
A total of 50 children were transported to a casualty clearing centre at the emergency services training centre in Wallasey. Of those, 39 have now been discharged while the remainder have been taken to hospital for further treatment.
It is thought the bus was going to West Kirby all-girls grammar school and Calday Grange all-boys grammar school, also in West Kirby, Merseyside.
Both Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School confirmed one of its school buses was involved.
Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) later declared major incidents, although Alder Hey later de-escalated.
