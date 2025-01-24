Live like the Traitors in these stunning Scottish mansions

The Traitors finale is set to take place today against the backdrop of the breathtaking Scottish Highlands. Fans of the series will no doubt be wondering how they can spend a week living like the Traitors - and get a far better night’s sleep than the Faithfuls.

Ardross Castle, where the murders take place, costs £5,500 to hire for the night in low season and isn't typically available for public stays. For those looking to experience a Traitors style getaway with friends and family on a smaller budget, holidaycottages.co.uk reveal the stunning mansions in the Scottish Highlands that come with a lower price tag.

This luxury country house, set in six acres of gardens and woodland, is made up of four floors and seven large bedrooms, sleeping 14, all offering stunning views. The home features an iron spiral staircase, a tower room, a study with an array of books, and a balcony offering stunning sea and country views. Does it get more Traitors?

Persie House

Situated on the main floor, the impressive drawing room features beautiful wood panelling, a grand dining table, two open fireplaces and large, comfortable sofas. This property costs £442 each for 7 nights (£6,190 total) or £363 each for 3 nights (£5,088 total).

Grand Georgian Mansion: https://www.cottages-and-castles.co.uk/cottage/78341-grand-georgian-mansion

This stunning Georgian house, sleeping 37 guests and three dogs across the main house and a cottage, has been beautifully renovated yet retains many original features, giving it a real sense of grandeur and style.

The rooms within the property are refined with many period features such as open fireplaces and ornate cornices, reminiscent of the castle we see in The Traitors.

Grand Victorian Mansion

Superbly designed with large parties in mind, the home features a cinema room; games room with snooker table and table football; a separate, self-contained cottage that sleeps four and a rustic-style barn that accommodates up to 60 people - all making a getaway here more fun-filled than it is for the Faithfuls. A 7-night stay will cost £153 each (£5676 total) or 3 nights will cost £123 each (£4,554 total).

This grand turreted Edwardian house is situated at the centre of a 1500-acre estate which engulfs mature woodland, sweeping lawns, lochs, tennis courts and sleeps 21.

Guests can enjoy a roaring open fire in the lounge or study before gathering everyone for a meal in the dining room. While the kitchen is well-equipped with an AGA, pantry and cold room, catering is available by arrangement for those wanting a truly pampered feel.

Grand Victorian Mansion

Get stuck into a game of table tennis in the games room or soak up the garden views via the French doors in the sunroom. You might even spot a roe deer or red squirrel. A 7-night stay costs £215 each (£4,535 total) while 3 nights will cost £152 each (£3,195 total).

Grand Victorian Hall: https://www.holidaycottages.co.uk/cottage/76018-grand-victorian-mansion

This magnificent home, built-in the 1890s, is surrounded by mature woodland with access to delightful river walks and sleeps 11 guests. The property has retained much of its historical charm - including turrets and parapets – and features a sun terrace, garden chess, and badminton and croquet from May onwards.

The entrance opens into the great hall, which boasts a grand piano and a large open fire. Moving through to the formal drawing room you'll find a comfortable seating area and the grand dining room with a large gas- fuelled fire and a large formal dining table to seat everyone.

Grand Georgian Mansion

Entertainment rooms include the TV lounge and a library bar which, in addition to the cocktail bar with a fridge has a full-sized snooker table, darts board and a wide variety of books. There is also an equipped gym with a sauna and shower on the property and an elegant music room housing a Bechstein grand piano, electric organ and other musical instruments. A 7-night stay costs £168 each (£1,854 total) while 3 nights is the same price.

Regarding the properties, Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk said: “With The Traitors Season 3 coming to a close this Friday, fans have certainly all been captivated by the stunning Ardross Castle throughout the course of the series.

“These charming mansions in The Highlands are perfect for a Traitors style getaway with friends and family that are cheaper and much more readily available to book than the original, but still hold the same historical charm.”