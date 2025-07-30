Life’s most unmissable moments revealed - from babies to first homes

Life’s most unmissable moments include holding your newborn for the first time, seeing a baby take their first steps - and getting the keys to your very first home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll, of 2,000 adults, found other cherished memories include saying a final goodbye to a loved one, a child’s first day at school, and falling head over heels for the first time.

Also making the top 25 were hearing a child’s first words, driving solo for the first time, and being told “I love you”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, Brits experience five unforgettable moments each year, with 76 per cent believing these once-in-a-lifetime experiences help shape who we are.

Martin Kemp stars in a new short film narrating original poem Life Unfolds Fast. | Simon Jacobs / Pinpep / SWNS

Celebrating memories through technology

The research was commissioned by Samsung to mark the launch of the large screen optimised Galaxy Z Fold7, and to celebrate it has released a poem, ‘Life Unfolds Fast’, narrated by Martin Kemp and penned by poet Georgie Jones.

The poem explores the milestones that shape our lives, while the film, features intimate moments from Martin’s family life and real-life footage from people of different ages, backgrounds, and identities.

Martin Kemp said: “Some of my life’s greatest memories are those simple moments at home - playing with my kids in the garden, holding Harley and Roman as babies, and singing with my wife in the car.

“These are moments that truly define our lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sharing these personal glimpses allows people to see how small, intimate moments become the big memories we want to go back to over again.”

The majority (85 per cent) regularly revisit cherished memories on their phones - to reflect on special moments (43 per cent), boost their mood (36 per cent), or share with others (35 per cent).

In fact, 60 per cent value their digital memories just as much as physical keepsakes.

But almost half (49 per cent) worry about forgetting important life events, with 46 per cent saying their main concern is losing memories involving loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 41 per cent, they take photos and videos to hold on to their most treasured experiences, while 49 per cent admit they feel stressed when their phone storage runs low.

On average, Brits rewatch key memories on their phones four times-a-month, and 12 per cent estimate they have more than 10 hours of footage stored.

Looking to the future, the unmissable moment most adults hope to experience is watching someone they love achieve something they’ve worked hard for (24 per cent).

Annika Bizon, from Samsung, which has Galaxy AI enabled within its slimmest foldable yet, said: “Our research shows that over 40 per cent of us take photos and videos for the sole purpose to not forget our best memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It allows you to capture and revisit the memories you never want to forget, feeling their warmth and emotion time and time again.”

Some cherished memories include saying a final goodbye to a loved one, a child’s first day at school, and falling head over heels for the first time. | Simon Jacobs / Pinpep / SWNS

Top 25 unmissable moments:

1. Holding your newborn baby for the first time

2. Watching your baby take their first steps

3. Holding the keys to your first home for the first time

4. The last goodbye to a loved one

5. Your child’s first day of school

6. Falling in love for the first time

7. Witnessing a child’s first words

8. Driving a car on your own for the first time

9. Being told “I love you” and saying it back

10. Being proposed to - or proposing to someone

11. Seeing your family all together in one place

12. Listening to your baby’s heartbeat during a pregnancy scan

13. Watching someone you love achieve something they’ve worked hard for

14. Seeing the Northern Lights or witnessing a rare natural phenomenon

15. Graduating from school or university

16. Reaching a goal you’ve worked towards for years

17. Watching a child in your life perform in a school play

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18. Hugging / being reunited with someone you haven’t seen in years

19. Seeing a loved one return home safely after time away

20. Getting your first job offer

21. Walking out of work on your last day before retirement

22. Bringing a new pet home and welcoming it into the family

23. Watching your favourite sports team win in a big match

24. Completing something you never thought you could do (e.g. a marathon)