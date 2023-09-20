Liam Payne’s girlfriend, who was him when he was rushed to hospital whilst on holiday has provided an important health update

The girlfriend of former One Direction Liam Payne has provided a health update on the singer after being rushed to hospital in Italy earlier in the month. He was with his girlfriend in Lake Como.

Payne, who has embarked on a successful solo career post One Direction, is out of hospital and “recovering well”. has returned to the UK and is recovering at his mansion just outside of London.

Speaking to a national publication, a source said: “All last week Liam received around-the-clock care but to the relief of everyone he has now been discharged. He is now back home in England recovering well at his mansion in the home counties and on the mend.

“Kate stayed out in Italy at their hotel in Lake Como while he was in hospital which meant that they were able to come back to the UK. Initially it would have been this month he made his musical comeback but right now all focus is on his health. That is the priority.”

The 30-year-old’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, gave the update via popular app TikTok, where she said: “He is doing so much better. He is out of the hospital and he is in good hands.”

Payne was rushed to hospital after finding himself in ‘crippling’ pain. He was reportedly staying at a five star resort on the popular tourist spot Lake Como with his partner to celebrate their one year anniversary. He has now been treated for a kidney infection

Liam Payne has been forced to cancel upcoming tour dates after being rushed to hospital

A source at the time said: “Liam is in a bad way but he’s in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on. Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate’s trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill.