LEJOG Hike for Henry

I lost my younger brother to Cancer in 2022 when he was only 18 years old. This absolutely broke me as we were so close, he was my best friend. Hen’s best friend Will has decided to walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats in 45-55 hour legs all to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust through the charity ‘Hike for Henry’.

‘Hike for Henry’ was set up by Will in memory of Hen. Hen and Will were inseparable best friends and always did crazy things together, so Will is carrying that on by completing these challenges in Henry’s memory.

The route Will is taking is mapped out on the Hike for Henry social media pages (@Hikeforhenry) but it totals up to 1200 miles and he is walking all of this on his own! He has just finished his fourth 45-55 hour leg! He is the most motivated person I have ever met so I have no doubt that he will complete it!

Hen was not only my younger brother but also my best friend, my biggest supporter and the most kind and funny person. He has left a massive hole in our lives and we miss him every minute of every day.

Will plodding along

I really hope you can take the time to read this and show Will some support, it would mean so much to all of us. Even if it’s sharing a post or two, helping us get in touch with others that could help or walk with him, donating equipment vouchers or sharing or donating to the GoFundMe!