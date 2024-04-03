Cute Lakeland Terrier pet becomes accidental celebrity after advert for a dog walker goes viral
An adorable video compilation shows some of Bertie’s adventures - which have won the hearts of over 67,000 global followers on X, formerly known as Twitter. The videos on Bertie's account show the eight-year-old pooch out on walks, sitting outside and inside cafes and restaurants and playing with his fellow canine friends. But, his owner, Philip Stader, 61, said he only initially made him a social media page in a bid to 'find a dog walker'.
Philip, of Cheltenham, Gloucester, said his cute pet is "slightly hard-work" - so much that his previous walker gave up on the 'horribly misbehaving dog’ after 20 minutes! He added: "So I kept going with the account - posting everyday photos of him going about his daily business, and it generated a big interest.” Now he aims to bring a smile to the world and raise awareness of Lakeland Terriers - a breed with birth rates decreasing each year. "We didn't find a dog walker - but we found an interest in Lakeland Terriers, which is the most important thing."
"It's funny because if they like someone they’ll spend all day with them but if the person tries to leave they try and grab their trousers to stop them from going!"
