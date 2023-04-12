All Sections
King Charles III coronation: Tory ministers in uproar after major rule change for Westminster Abbey ceremony

Ministers who wish to attend King Charles III’s coronation have seen any plans to bring loved ones ripped to shreds.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:49 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 08:54 BST
Tory cabinet members are up in arms after a major rule change has been introduced for King Charles III’s coronation. Ministers will not be allowed to bring their partners or spouses to celebrate the Westminster Abbey ceremony on May 6.

Sources close to Buckingham Palace allege that several senior members of the Conservative Party are “unhappy” at the decision to remove their right to a plus-one. This will not include UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, who is expected to be in attendance along with wife Akshata Murthy.

Former prime ministers are also understood to be allowed to bring plus ones, such as Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Gordon Brown. It is understood that the ‘special treatment’ has not gone down well.

The decision has reportedly been motivated by royal officials’ push for a much more low-key and slimmed down ceremony. Due to the limited space, peers and MPs who do not hold a senior position have also had to enter a ballot for an invitation.

An insider told the Daily Mail: “Lots of cabinet ministers, and their partners, are unhappy about it. They sacrifice a lot for their other half to do the jobs they do, and it would mean a great deal to be invited to the coronation."

Tory ministers will not be happy with the new ‘no plus-one’ rule for King Charles III coronation - Credit: Getty ImagesTory ministers will not be happy with the new ‘no plus-one’ rule for King Charles III coronation - Credit: Getty Images
Invites to King Charles III’s coronation have already been sent out, including to a number of dignitaries and world leaders from across the globe, as well as leaders of main opposition parties and first ministers of devolved nations. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been invited, but are still yet to confirm their attendance.

