‘Kelp’ yourself to Scottish Seaweed Crisps at Asda this summer

SHORE to supply 50,000 packets of ‘Seaweed Chips’ to Asda Four unique flavours of seaweed crisps have launched into 62 Asda Scotland stores.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wick-based SHORE The Scottish Seaweed Co. (SHORE) has partnered with Asda to launch all four flavours of its locally harvested seaweed crisps, making a splash into Asda Scotland stores this summer.

SHORE started in 2020, with the mission to make seaweed a leading sustainable food of the future, one that is kind on the planet and provides a unique source of plant-based nutrition to be enjoyed by all. Since then, it has become a multi-award-winning business, including two Great Taste Awards for its locally sourced Seaweed Chips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All seaweed used in SHORE products has been sustainably hand-harvested and cut on the coastline around Wick in the Scottish Highlands. Around 50,000 packets of the four flavours from the range will be available in 62 Asda Scotland stores - Sweet Sriracha, Peking Duck, Lightly Salted and Smoky Barbecue.

L-R Leigh Millar, Store Manager at Asda Dunbar and Keith Paterson, Founder of SHORE

Keith Paterson, Founder of SHORE, said:

“This listing across all Scottish Asda stores is a huge opportunity to get our brand of delicious and healthier alternative to regular crisps in front of new customers.

“Our crisp range is so unique because seaweed already has a naturally salty, umami flavour which we were able to build on to deliver a truly great tasting snack which has the additional benefits of being lower in fat and sodium, and delivers great nutritional boosts such as iodine, fibre and antioxidants.

“Innovation has always been at the core of the company, and through research we found that we could produce seaweed crisps in a way that was kind to the planet, and that’s right down to the recyclable packaging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHORE Seaweed Chips available in Scottish Asda Stores

“On top of that, the seaweed we harvest from Wick requires zero input to grow, so no fertiliser, feed or fresh water is used, making it one of the most sustainable food options available. We can’t wait to hear what Asda customers think of the range.”

Ashley Connolly, Local Buying Manager for Asda Scotland, added:

“I'm confident Asda shoppers will love SHORE Chips - a unique, locally sourced product that we’re really proud to stock in Asda stores this summer.

"The innovation of local suppliers in Scotland is incredible and SHORE is no exception. We’re thrilled to be able to offer a sustainable, plant-based option to our customers for a great tasting snack on-the-go, with added health benefits.”