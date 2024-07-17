July Kicks-Off National Campaign to Support Next Generation of Football Coaches

Renowned broadcaster and football presenter David Tanner supports a campaign to “Get Stuck In’’ and promote positive change

A national campaign to inspire the next generation of community football coaches kicks off this month (July) with a series of motivational, free-to-attend events across the UK.

The Future Coaches initiative encourages anyone thinking of pursuing the coaching route to “Get Stuck In” and embrace the ethos that football can be a catalyst for positive change and a movement that stretches far beyond the pitch.

Organised and championed by ClassForKids, an Access company, supporter of more than 3,000 activity clubs across the UK, Ireland and beyond, the sessions will be hosted by renowned broadcaster and football presenter David Tanner of BT Sport and TalkSPORT.

Participants will learn from the best in their field – from established club owners managing large football academies and franchises who will share success stories, insights and strategies as well as keynote speakers including Keaton Moore, founder of Move Your Mind, a global movement inspiring children and adults to develop healthy minds and bodies through fitness, mindfulness and resilience.

Duncan Ross, Managing Director, ClassForKids said: “We all know that football is so much more than just a sport. It’s about community, teamwork, collaboration, nurturing talent and supporting youngsters on and off the field.

“We believe that inspirational coaches are a vital part not only of academies but also of society – their contribution can make a spectacular difference to players, their mindset, their mental health and their future.

“This is an exclusive opportunity for anyone thinking of taking up coaching to discover some of the secrets of success from the professionals, to learn how to transform their club into a thriving business, to get practical advice and to network with other enthusiasts.”

David Tanner said: “Apart from being one of the most exciting and exhilarating sports, football can be such a force for goodand this event is the perfect platform to inspire and foster a supportive community of people all equally passionate about the game.”

The first Future Coaches event of the season takes place in Birmingham at the Ibis Birmingham New Street on July 26, with further events in London at OMNOM, Islington on July 28 and Glasgow’s citizenM Hotel on August 2.

Each event will run from 11.30am to 5pm and will include lunch, feature talks and Q&A sessions from speakers including Ollie Kanner, director of Sports Focus Coaching Ltd, and Richard Elms, founder and director of BabyBallers children’s sporting activities, a franchise running throughout the UK.

Keaton Moore, who is speaking at all three events, said: “In a world so heavily dominated by technology and social media it’s never been more important for children to be involved in sports, connecting with other young people in positive environments, making friends and having fun.

“Sport gives young people the opportunity to express themselves freely, manage their emotions, learn new skills and grow as a person. Being involved in a football team or academy gives children a sense of belonging – a safe family-like environment can work wonders for nurturing young minds. Football is a great way of bringing communities together, giving young people a positive focus and outlet, keeping them out of trouble in their teens and helping boost academic performance during important years of education.

“Events like Future Coaches inspire, motivate and help give more young people access to the vital support they need.”