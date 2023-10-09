Israel-Palestine at war: live updates as almost 1,000 confirmed dead overall, US says it will send aircraft carrier
Israel and Hamas appear to be headed to war once again after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack from Gaza.
Israel has declared a ‘state of war’ after Islamist militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack and fired thousands of rockets into the country early on Saturday (7 October).
Gunmen were confirmed to have “infiltrated” the country from several locations on the Gaza Strip - a territory claimed by Palestine located at the southern border of Israel.
Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif claimed responsibility for the attack - claiming '5,000' rockets had been fired into Israel. In a rare public statement, he declared “enough is enough” and urged Palestinians everywhere to fight.
Meanwhile, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his citizens "we are at war" as he promised "the enemy will pay a price he has never known."
So far the death toll across both sides stands at about 1,100.
Key Events
Sporting events postponed
UEFA has postponed all matches scheduled to take place in Israel over the next two weeks.
War has left at least 700 people dead, a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades.
Israel were set to face Switzerland on Thursday in European Championship qualifying Group I but the match at Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium will not take place.
The nation’s European Under-21 Championship qualifiers against Estonia and Germany on October 12 and 17 respectively have also been postponed.
And European football’s governing body has also called a halt to an Under-17 mini-tournament involving Israel, Belgium, Gibraltar and Wales, due to run from Wednesday until October 17.
UEFA said: “UEFA will continue to closely monitor the situation and will remain in contact with all teams involved before making decisions on new dates and on potential changes to other upcoming fixtures.
“UEFA will take the coming days to assess whether Israel can take part in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo in Prishtina.”
123,000 people have been displaced
The United Nations says the number of displaced people in Gaza has risen to more than 123,000 as a result of the fighting between Israel’s military and Hamas.
By late Sunday, retaliatory Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas attacks had destroyed 159 housing units across Gaza and severely damaged 1,210 others, according to the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit.
Several Israeli media outlets, citing rescue service officials, said at least 700 people have been killed in Israel, including 44 soldiers.
The Gaza Health Ministry said 413 people, including 78 children and 41 women, were killed in the territory. An Israeli official said security forces had killed 400 militants and captured dozens more ahead of intensified bombardments on Monday.
Around 2,000 people have been wounded on each side.
US intervention
The US will send an aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean to support Israel, a US official says
History
Here's the background to the conflict, as explained by Imogen Howse
Jeremy Corbyn
Several years ago Jeremy Corbyn took back support he once expressed for Hamas - here Imogen Howse explains what he has said today about the situation
Lammy describes Hamas as 'terrorists'
David Lammy said he would not “mince my words” in describing Hamas as a terrorist organisation.
The shadow foreign secretary told a conference fringe event that Labour remains committed to a two-state solution.
“Hamas are seeking to undermine that. They are seeking to break that, they are approaching this with rockets and with terrorism.”
Asked whether Hamas should be described as terrorists, Mr Lammy said to applause: “I’m a parliamentarian. I hope one day to have the privilege of being foreign secretary. I don’t mince my words. I’m a lawyer by training. It’s a proscribed terrorist organisation.”
British casualty
A 20-year-old British man serving in the Israeli army has been killed in an attack by Hamas militants, his family have said.
Nathanel Young was serving with the Israeli Defence Services when he was killed on the Gaza border on Saturday.
His death comes after 26-year-old Jake Marlow, who went to the same London school at Mr Young, was reported missing while providing security at a music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border.
Gaby Shalev, from London, posted on Facebook: “We’re heartbroken to share that our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday.”
The former pupil at JFS Jewish school in Kenton, north London, had been living in the Bayit Shel Benji lone-soldier house in Raanana, according to the Jewish News.
The Foreign Office has been approached for confirmation of his death.
The death toll rises on the Israeli side
Israeli media outlets have said the death toll from Hamas’ wide-scale incursion has risen to 600.
Not the time
Whatever your affiliations, your background, your politics, your views on the Arab-Israeli conflict, now is surely not the time for flag-waving - on either side
Israel's army releases footage of its strikes on Gaza
And it has explained the operations it has undertaken
