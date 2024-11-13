Is your home winter-ready? Expert shares 4 simple hacks to help you prepare

With the chilly season set to begin, now is the perfect time to prepare your home for the plunging temperatures and longer nights.

Jo Trotman, Marketing Manager at premium designer of windows and doors, The Residence Collection, shares four essential tips to get your home winter-ready.

Clean away window mould and debris“Winter brings wet and frosty weather, which can intensify existing mould problems. Before the cold settles in, check your window frames and walls for any signs of mould caused by lingering moisture from the autumn rain. If you do spot any mould, remove it with soapy water and a cloth, or treat the area with white vinegar or a natural mould prevention spray to stop it from spreading during the winter months.

“For outdoor maintenance, wash your windows and frames to remove debris and get a streak-free shine using soapy water or distilled vinegar. Keeping your windows clear of dirt and grime will also allow more natural light to brighten your home during the darker days.

Make repairs to keep the cold out“As winter approaches, even minor window faults, such as broken locks, seals, or hinges, can make your home feel colder. Leaks from faulty windows will let cold air in and drive up your heating bills. Inspect the condition of your windows now and address any necessary repairs to improve your home's energy efficiency and reduce draughts.

“By fixing small issues ahead of winter, you’ll create a more comfortable living space, retain heat, and reduce the chance of condensation forming due to cold air leaks.

Improve window insulation“Once your windows are repaired and fully functioning, it’s time to boost insulation. Simple fixes like adding weather strips and window film can help keep the cold out and the warmth in, while also reducing your energy bills. Weather strips are an easy way to seal any remaining draughty gaps, while window film provides an additional layer of insulation if replacing windows isn't feasible right now.

Choose window dressings for winter warmth“Light, sheer curtains are perfect for summer, but they won’t do much to keep your home warm in the winter. Before the temperatures plummet, switch to insulated curtains in the colder rooms of your house. Heavier, lined curtains act as a barrier against frosty weather, keeping heat in and helping your home stay cosy.”

Jo concludes:“Winter can often catch us off guard, and with energy bills still high, many people are looking for ways to insulate their homes before the cold weather really hits. While some might consider long-term solutions like replacing windows, small maintenance tasks and repairs can make a big difference in keeping the cold out and the warmth in during the harsh winter months."