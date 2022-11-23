Emmerdale is just one of a number of ITV shows, such as This Morning and Loose Women, that are affected by the broadcaster’s FIFA World Cup 2022 coverage.

ITV has confirmed a widely changed television schedule to accommodate its coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Bad news for Emmerdale fans, the popular Yorkshire soap has been affected.

The controversial Qatar international football tournament started with the opening game of Qatar vs Ecuador on Sunday (November 20). It will continue for four weeks and come to its conclusion with the World Cup final on December 18.

A number of fixtures have been selected to be broadcast on ITV at different times each day, such as at 10am, 1pm, 4pm or 7pm. As a result, the broadcaster has been forced to make changes to its regular television schedule.

Emmerdale normally airs on ITV on weekdays with episodes that have a runtime of 30-minutes. Viewers are transported to the goings-on in the Yorkshire Dales from Monday to Friday each week.

Television schedule changes are set to affect the length of an Emmerdale episode, with ITV deciding to give viewers three one-hour-long episodes to make up for the days the soap will not air. Here is everything you need to know.

When is Emmerdale on TV tonight?

Emmerdale will be aired on ITV on Wednesday (November 23) and will air at 7pm.