Today marks the 21st International Day of the Midwife - Royal College of Midwives tips on how to get involved.

Today is International Day of the Midwife which is a global day of global recognition and celebration of the work of midwives which is observed by more than 50 nations. The International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) leads the coordination with its member organisations.

International Day of the Midwife first took place on May 5 in 1992 and has done so every year since. Each year hosts a different theme which best highlights the issues facing midwives everyday.

The Royal College of Midwives website states: “This time of celebration honours the efforts of midwives and their associations to action critical evidence like the State of the World’s Midwifery (SoWMy) 2021 towards meaningful change for our profession and the women and families we care for. We hope that midwives, maternity support workers and student midwives across the globe celebrate in unison.”

The website also touches on the issues the industry and workers have faced over the past few years, talking about the importance of raising awareness for Midwives. They said: “Over the past two years, midwives, maternity support workers and student midwives have met extraordinary circumstances and risked their lives to provide excellent care to women and their families. Now is the time to not only celebrate how they’ve been there for our communities throughout the pandemic, but to show up for them in calls to the Government to put money where it counts and invest in maternity.”

So, how can you get involved? Here’s a full breakdown of the 2023 theme and the best ways to support Midwives today.

International Day of the Midwife 2023 theme

The 2023 theme is Together again: from evidence to reality. The Royal College of Midwives website states that the theme “will honour the efforts of midwives and their associations to action critical evidence towards meaningful change for their profession and the women and families they care for” .

How is it commemorated?

International Day of the Midwife is celebrated in maternity units and through virtual events across the globe. The Virtual International Day of the Midwife (VIDM) is an annual online conference that celebrates IDM on or around May 5.

VIDM runs for 24 hours and covers a wide range of subjects with speakers from around the globe. It uses online conferencing software to bring together people who have an interest in childbirth matters – midwives, students and the wider public - all completely free. You can book today via the official event website.

International Day of the Midwife falls on Friday, 5 May in 2023 - Credit: Adobe

The official Royal College of Midwives website also lists ways you can get involved with the celebrations including how to register your own event. Additionally, to celebrate IDM the RCM are asking all RCM staff, activists, members and supporters to request their local town hall, civic building or landmark to be lit up in RCM colours on the day.

Last year Belfast City Hall and Bristol City Hall were successfully lit up in support of IDM in RCM colours which you can see on their website .

