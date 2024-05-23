Insomnia author and screenwriter Sarah Pinborough talks writing and Vicky McClure| Booky podcast
This week’s Booky podcast guest is Insomnia author and screenwriter Sarah Pinborough.
A Sunday Times number 1 bestselling and New York Times bestselling author, Sarah also adapts her books for screen. If you don’t recognise her name you will probably know her work - she’s a novelist and a screenwriter whose written both young adult and adult thriller, fantasy and cross-genre novels.
In addition to more than 20 novels published, her intense thriller Behind your eyes was a Netflix smash hit. Now her chilling psychological novel Insomnia has been adapted into a TV series for Paramount Plus starring Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure. In the podcast episode Sarah talks about her time on set and writing all six episodes.
But her time as a writer had not all been plain sailing as she tells Booky: “I went from going Oh My God my career is over - to a six figure deal in America.”
And Sarah from Buckinghamshire, has some sage advice for writers: “You have to keep going. No-one will die if you write a bad novel. Leave your ego at the door.”
I’m Nicola Adam, a journalist, writer and presenter for publisher National World. In each episode of Booky I’m asking authors to share the ups and downs of their journeys to publication plus a few tips for writers.
In this series I’ve spoken to some of the most fabulous and friendliest writers I know including Danielle Owen-Jones, Dorothy Koomson, Katie Fforde, Brian Groom, Will Carver, Joanna Nadin and Milly Johnson. You can listen to them HERE
BookY is your cosy, snob-free, genre-neutral, non confrontational corner of the pod-osphere for talking books, authors and writing. If you love to read, love to hear how your favourite authors started out or are trying to get your own writing career off the ground, you’ve come to the right place.
