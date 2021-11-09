Injured man rescued from cave after being trapped for 54 hours

Handout photo from the Facebook page of the South & Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team

An injured man has been rescued after spending 54 hours trapped in a cave.

The man, who is said to be doing “remarkably well”, was brought out of Ogof Ffynnon Ddu in the Brecon Beacons at around 7.45pm on Monday (8 November).

He was clapped and cheered by rescuers as he was lifted to the surface.

The man, who is in his 40s, was helped into a cave rescue Land Rover before being taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea in an ambulance that was waiting at the scene.

‘The casualty is doing remarkably well’

Gary Evans, the emergency services liaison officer, told reporters: “The casualty is doing remarkably well, if you consider how long he’s been in the cave, how long he’s been in a stretcher- he’s doing very well indeed.

“He’s being assessed at the moment and we’ll know more in a short while.”

Asked how he felt about the success of the operation, Mr Evans added: “We’re absolutely delighted, we’re delighted because it was a difficult rescue and we’re delighted because the casualty has done really well considering what’s happened.”

Gary Mitchell, South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team’s surface controller, said: “To get that news that he’s finally out, he’s on the surface and being well looked after is clearly ecstatic for all of us.”

Man’s injuries said to be non-life threatening

Paul Taylor, spokesman for South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team (SMWCRT), said the man had gone into the Cwmdoor entrance of the caves before he fell.

His injuries are believed to include a broken jaw, leg, and spinal injuries - but they are said to be non-life threatening.

The operation to rescue him involved more than 240 people and at least eight cave rescue teams from around the UK.

Teams of rescuers had been working in shifts to bring him to safety.

‘The caver was very unlucky here’

Peter Francis, a SMWCRT spokesperson, said the rescue is the longest in South Wales caving history.

The 74-year-old said: “The caver was very unlucky here. He’s an experienced caver, a fit caver. And it was a matter of putting his foot in the wrong place.

“He wasn’t in a dangerous part of the cave, it’s just something moved from under him.”