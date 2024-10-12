In-Drinks Catalyst launches search for UK’s best new drinks businesses

A business accelerator competition which assists emerging drinks companies in their start-up journey has launched its third year and is now open for entries.

In-Drinks Catalyst offers an exciting opportunity for new UK-produced alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks brands to receive business advice, publicity and networking.

The initiative is inviting new drinks brands to participate for free in the trade show In-Drinks Glasgow which will take place from Wednesday 5 to Thursday 6 March 2025 at SEC Glasgow.

Bringing together drinks producers with the licensed trade, buyers and suppliers, In-Drinks Glasgow is the largest independent trade show for the drinks sector north of Manchester.

Paul Crawford, Panther M*lk and Prerna Menon, Panther M*lk

Eligible drinks businesses must have been trading for three years or less and are encouraged to compete for the top prize of a year’s worth of business mentoring, networking opportunities and introductions within the drinks sector aimed at fueling their business growth.

A panel of expert judges will select 10 finalists across a range of drinks categories to receive free exhibition space at In-Drinks Glasgow 2025. This will provide an unrivalled opportunity to connect with suppliers and influential professionals across the drinks sector and the chance to build relationships and partnerships that could boost their business growth.

Two overall winners will be selected at the show following their presentation to judges at the event.

Last year’s In-Drinks Catalyst winner in the alcohol category, Lonkero, has propelled its business forward and is now available in 33 locations across the UK. The refreshing long gin is served as a pre-made draft or canned product and has been a huge success in bars and at festivals across the country.

Joe Harris and Paige Gibbons, Lonkero

Joe Harris, Founder of Lonkero, said: “Being part of In-Drinks Catalyst gave us the best possible start when we launched Lonkero. Not only did we receive orders directly as a result of exhibiting, but we met buyers and connected with people at the show who have helped shape our success and who we continue to work with today. We are now in 33 outlets across the UK and are selling well beyond our target numbers. In-Drinks is a fantastic platform for any drinks producer, and we are looking forward to returning to Glasgow in 2025."

In-Drinks Glasgow 2025 is chaired by Paul Crawford, founder of Panther M*lk who won the first ever In-Drinks Catalyst competition in 2023. He said:

“Winning the In-Drinks Catalyst Competition for UK Start-Up Drinks Company of the Year 2023 (Alcohol) gave us industry credibility and access to expert advice, directly resulting in investment for Panther M*lk. It is a fantastic competition that not only provides access to drinks experts but also puts you in front of potential new customers. I recommend entering if you want to take your drinks business to the next level.”

Entrants have until Monday 20 January 2025 to submit a short, written entry online and sample product for the judging panel to assess.

In-Drinks Catalyst is sponsored by accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael, Morton Fraser MacRoberts LLP, creative agency Contagious, In-Drinks Glasgow and KDMedia.