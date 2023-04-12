ITV has announced the release date for I’m A Celebrity South Africa

ITV has revealed the official start date for its first ever ‘all stars’ edition of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. The hit reality series will be returning later this month with a new series starring former campmates in South Africa.

The challenges are expected to be bigger and tougher than ever before for returning contestants. With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever ‘I’m A Celebrity Legend’.

ITV first launched I’m A Celeb back in 2002 and the reality series has been filmed in Australia for the vast majority of its run, except during two Covid impacted seasons which took place in Wales. As part of the new format, the new All Star series has been pre-recorded in South Africa.

But when will former campmates return to I’m A Celeb for the new series and who is taking part? Here’s everything you need to know.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa start date

The new series of I’m a Celebrity will start in April, ITV have confirmed. The series will begin on Monday, April 24 at 9pm, with new episodes available each night until the show’s finale.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa cast