The Swedish furniture giant is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a rerelease of iconic designs throughout the years

IKEA has announced a collection of remastered versions of some of its most iconic designs from the past as the furniture giant turns 80 this year. The collection, Nytillverkad, will see iconic and memorable pieces from the past eight decades return with new remastered contemporary twists.

The Nytillverkad collection will offer a unique take on the simple and functional designs that have made IKEA so iconic over the years. The products range from classic furniture to bedding and accessories reimagined for today’s needs - from the stackable DOMSTEN stool in modern colours, to the iconic KRYPKORNELL pattern incorporated across affordable home furnishings.

According to an IKEA spokesperson, the collection aims to stay true to the original designs while incorporating updated materials, resulting in a range that will evoke classic Scandinavian style while staying true to their functionality.

Fredrika Inger, managing director at IKEA of Sweden, said: “At IKEA, the past, the present, and the future are all connected. We’ve designed many functional and beautiful home furnishing products during the last 80 years, and it’s only natural that we get curious about our achievements in the past.

“With Nytillverkad, we are returning to the future, again. In multiple launches over the next few years, we will release a series of carefully selected products from our design archive, updated to match the bold outlook of the next generation. We are happy to bring back these timeless designs truly appreciated by the customers over the years.”

