HSBC has explained that the rising popularity of online banking has led to the highstreet bank to shut down 114 branches across the UK.

HSBC will shut down 114 of its branches across the United Kingdom, the bank has confirmed. Officials have blamed a decrease in the number of customers opting for in person banking.

The firm has revealed that the number of customers visiting their sites has reduced by 65% over the last five years. A total of 97.5% of all of HSBC banking transactions are now taking place online instead.

In a statement, a HSBC spokesperson said: “The decline in branch use has accelerated so much since the Covid-19 pandemic that some of the branches closing are now serving fewer than 250 customers a week. People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning.

“The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our ‘post closure’ strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking."

HSBC has confirmed the full list of affected branches across the UK, as well as the date that it will shut its doors for good. Here is everything you need to know.

Full list of HSBC branch closures

April 2023

Blandford Forum - 18/04/2023

Bristol Downend - 25/04/2023

Bexhill on Sea - 18/04/2023

Leominster - 25/04/2023

Abergavenny - 18/04/2023

Market Bosworth - 25/04/2023

Cromer - 18/04/2023

Alton - 25/04/2023

St Ives - 18/04/2023

Shaftesbury - 25/04/2023

St Austell - 18/04/2023

May 2023

Wilmslow - 02/05/2023

Stamford - 16/05/2023

Whitley Bay- 02/05/2023

Whitby - 16/05/2023

Coleraine - 02/05/2023

Bridport - 23/05/2023

Bideford - 02/05/2023

Hove - 23/05/2023

Gainsborough - 02/05/2023

Fakenham - 23/05/2023

Launceston - 02/05/2023

Sudbury - 23/05/2023

Arnold - 09/05/2023

Liskeard - 23/05/2023

Didcot - 09/05/2023

Bristol Filton - 30/05/2023

Brecon - 09/05/2023

Dundee - 30/05/2023

Minehead - 09/05/2023

Waltham Cross - 30/05/2023

Dover - 09/05/2023

Hinckley Road - 30/05/2023

Halesowen - 16/05/2023

Market Harborough - 30/05/2023

Stroud - 16/05/2023

Stourport on Severn - 30/05/2023

Brighouse - 16/05/2023

June 2023

Stirling - 06/06/2023

Twickenham - 20/06/2023

Pocklington - 06/06/2023

Ross on Wye - 20/06/2023

Chepstow - 06/06/2023

Hertford - 20/06/2023

Knutsford - 06/06/2023

Wells - 20/06/2023

Frome - 06/06/2023

Bicester - 20/06/2023

Portadown - 06/06/2023

Oakham - 20/06/2023

Penarth - 13/06/2023

New Milton - 27/06/2023

Ilkley - 13/06/2023

Lewes - 27/06/2023

South Shields - 13/06/2023

Pontypool - 27/06/2023

Skipton - 13/06/2023

Beccles - 27/06/2023

Honiton - 13/06/2023

St Neots - 27/06/2023

Sleaford - 13/06/2023

Wadebridge - 27/06/2023

July 2023

Portishead - 04/07/2023

Horsforth - 18/07/2023

Droitwich - 04/07/2023

Gosforth - 18/07/2023

Leatherhead - 04/07/2023

Harpenden - 18/07/2023

Palmers Green - 04/07/2023

Bognor Regis - 18/07/2023

Coalville - 04/07/2023

Marlow - 18/07/2023

Park Gate Southampton - 11/07/2023

Christchurch - 25/07/2023

Wetherby - 11/07/2023

Seaford - 25/07/2023

Port Talbot - 11/07/2023

Blackwood 25/07/2023

Kingswinford - 11/07/2023

Norwich Mile Cross - 25/07/2023

Long Eaton - 11/07/2023

Ripley - 25/07/2023

Bromborough - 18/07/2023

Tonbridge - 25/07/2023