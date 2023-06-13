Treat Williams, who was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards and three Golden Globe Awards during a long and distinguished career has died aged 71

Hollywood actor Treat Williams has died following a motorbike collision in Vermont. The 71-year-old who had roles on stage and on screen had a long and distinguished career that spanned more than five decades.

During his long career, Williams was nominated for a whole host of awards including two Screen Actors Guild Awards and three Golden Globe Awards. His agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, confirmed the news on Monday (June 12).

A statement read: "He [Treat Williams] was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.

"He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career."

Reports say that the crash occurred at around 5pm on Monday evening on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, Vermont. According to Jacob Gribble, fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, the incident involved Williams’ bike and another car, where the driver didn’t see him.

His acting career began over 50 years ago in 1972 as Danny Zuko in the stage production of Grease between 1972 and 1980. His film debut came three years later in 1975 in the thriller Deadly Hero.

Williams’ big break came in 1979, gaining worldwide attention in Hair. The film was based on the 1967 Broadway musical and it earned him his first Golden Globes nomination.