Health conditions that could see you collect an extra £400 a month - see full list of 58 according to DWP

Disability Living Allowance is given to those with certain conditions offering a £400 a month boost to benefit payments

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 16:08 BST
 Comment

Brits living with disabilities could be entitled to an extra £400 a month in additional benefits. Disability Living Allowance (DLA) is given to people with disabilities such as mobility issues or those who require certain types of care.

In the last 10 years, DLA has been slowly replaced by other disability payments, including personal independence payments (PIP) and attendance allowance. Despite this, over one million people still reportedly claim DLA.

According to the UK government, you could qualify for the care component of DLA if you:

  • need help with things like washing, dressing, eating, using the toilet or communicating your needs
  • need supervision to avoid putting yourself or others in danger
  • need someone with you when you’re on dialysis
  • cannot prepare a cooked main meal

Official guidance from the Department for Work and Pensions says there are 57 main medical conditions that could qualify you for DLA. They are:

  1. Arthritis
  2. Spondylosis
  3. Back pain – other/precise diagnosis not specified
  4. Disease of the muscles, bones or joints
  5. Trauma to limbs
  6. Visual disorders and diseases
  7. Hearing disorders
  8. Heart disease
  9. Respiratory disorders and diseases
  10. Asthma
  11. Cystic fibrosis
  12. Cerebrovascular disease
  13. Peripheral vascular disease
  14. Epilepsy
  15. Neurological diseases
  16. Multiple sclerosis
  17. Parkinson’s disease
  18. Motor neurone disease
  19. Chronic pain syndromes
  20. Diabetes mellitus
  21. Metabolic disease
  22. Traumatic paraplegia/tetraplegia
  23. Major trauma other than traumatic paraplegia/tetraplegia
  24. Learning difficulties
  25. Psychosis
  26. Psychoneurosis
  27. Personality Disorder
  28. Dementia
  29. Behavioural disorder
  30. Alcohol and drug abuse
  31. Hyperkinetic syndrome
  32. Renal disorders
  33. Inflammatory bowel disease
  34. Bowel and stomach disease
  35. Blood disorders
  36. Haemophilia
  37. Multi-system disorders
  38. Multiple allergy syndrome
  39. Skin disease
  40. Malignant disease
  41. Severely mentally impaired
  42. Double amputee
  43. Deaf/blind
  44. Haemodialysis
  45. Frailty
  46. Total parenteral nutrition
  47. AIDS
  48. Infectious diseases: viral disease - Covid-19
  49. Infectious diseases: viral disease - precise diagnosis not specified
  50. Infectious diseases: bacterial disease – tuberculosis
  51. Infectious diseases: bacterial disease – precise diagnosis not specified
  52. Infectious diseases: protozoal disease – malaria
  53. Infectious diseases: protozoal disease – other/precise diagnosis not specified
  54. Infectious diseases - other / precise diagnosis not specified
  55. Cognitive disorder - other / precise diagnosis not specified
  56. Terminally Ill
  57. Unknown
