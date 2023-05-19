The 37 year-old man who died after being attacked by a dog on Thursday evening (May 18) has been named by police. Jonathan Hogg was rushed to hospital following the incident at a property in Leigh, Greater Manchester but sadly passed away in the early hours of Friday.

Greater Manchester Police issued a statement on behalf of Mr. Hogg's family who described him as a "sensitive and kind person".

"Jonathan was a well-loved, sensitive, and kind person who will never know how loved and appreciated he was by everyone who knew him," read the statement.

Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst of Greater Manchester Police Wigan district appealed to anyone with information to contact police immediately. “Firstly, I would like to extend my condolences to the loved ones of the victim of this attack," said DS Hurst.

He continued: “Our officers and our partners are currently supporting the victim’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. We recognise this incident will rightly cause concern within the local area and we would like to reassure the public that we explored every possible avenue to protect the local community and the animal involved.

“We would urge members of the public to please come forward if they have any information in regard to this incident. Any information you may have may be a huge help to our investigation. This is a distressing incident which has resulted in the sad passing of a man and we are determined to ensure this does not happen again in our community.”

Leading the tributes to Mr. Hogg was his brother, Ian Hogg. Writing on social media he said his brother "was loved by so many".

"Can’t believe I am writing this but rest easy kid - heartbroken isn’t the word. Didn’t want leave you this morning. Love you brother - he was loved by so many."

Jonathan Hogg died from the injuries sustained in the dog attack on Thursday. (Photo: Facebook)

Hundreds of people replied to the social media post. One man said: "So saddened to hear this Ian had some great funny times over the years with your kid xx. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family RIP Hoggy."

One woman said: "Aww Ian I'm absolutely heartbroken for you. Thinking of you and all his babies and family xxx."

Police arrived at the scene on Westleigh Lane shortly after 9pm on Thursday where they discovered Jonathan Hogg. Armed officers attempted to bring the dog under control but were unable to do so and the animal was humanely killed.