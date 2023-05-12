From acting projects to parenthood, the Harry Potter cast are all grown up – but what are the stars of Hogwarts up to now?

From portraying Hogwarts students to becoming parents, our favourite Harry Potter stars including Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint have all grown up. The trio, who are known for portraying Hermione, Harry and Ron respectively, found their fame before they were even teenagers and have become hugely successful in their professional and personal lives.

It’s been 20 years since the release of the first Harry Potter film, so plenty of fans have also grown up with the magical school pupils. And, no doubt, Potterheads young and old, have been wondering what their favourite witches and wizards are up to now.

We’ve put together a list of actors, in addition to the three main characters, including Bonnie Wright and Tom Felton, and detailed what they’ve all been getting up to since the Potter films concluded . We’ve broken down everything from how old they are now to what their latest professional pursuits are.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson, 33, has taken a four-year acting break, which she explained in an interview in the Financial Times. She said the move was intentional and was so she could focus on other projects outside of acting, as the industry had started to make her feel caged.

Emma has definitely gone on to venture outside of the film industry. She has recently co-founded a gin company with her brother Alex Watson and is the face of Prada’s new perfume Paradox, for which she directed her first film.

The Hermione Granger actress is also known for pursuing educational pursuits while filming Harry Potter, having split her time between acting and majoring in English Literature at Brown University. She is reportedly going back to university this academic year to study an MA in Creative Writing from Oxford University.

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe, 33, is one of the most recent cast members to become a parent, as he became a dad for the first time with his long-term partner Erin Darke last month. The pair were recently spotted out and about in Manhattan.

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint, 34, is also a parent after his partner, Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging star Georgia Groome gave birth to their daughter. The couple have been together since 2011 and named their first child Wednesday G. Grint.

Outside of his personal life, Rupert has also made strides professionally after taking a long acting break after the Harry Potter movies wrapped up. His recent acting projects include M. Night Shyamalan’s film Knock at the Cabin, as well as TV shows such as The ABC Murders and Servant, along with reuniting with fellow Hogwarts friends for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary special.

Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright, 32, who played Ron’s sister Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, is the latest former cast member to announce she’s pregnant with her first child. She and her husband Andrew Lococo announced the news two weeks ago.

The pregnancy news came shortly after the couple tied the knot in March 2022. The actress is now focusing on environmental activism, having released a book in April 2022 called Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet.

Tom Felton

Tom Felton, 35, is known for playing the role of Draco Malfoy – Harry’s school nemesis. In 2022, Tom made his West End theatre debut in the play 2:22 A Ghost Story.