Hamilton care home resident shares inspiring story ahead of Remembrance Day
A resident at HC-One Scotland’s Douglas View Care Home in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, is sharing her connections with the Second World War ahead of this year’s Remembrance Day.
Barbra McWhirter, HC-One Scotland’s Douglas View resident, aged 93, remembers listening to the radio when it was announced that Britain was at war in support of Poland on November 3, 1939. Barbra, who was around nine years old during the Blitz, lived on the outskirts of London at this time.
When the air raid sirens went off, Barbra recalls being with her sister, who was seven years old, and her younger brother, who was just two years old. Barbra revealed that she was in charge of waking up her siblings during the terrifying times, and she would take her younger brother Peter to public shelter.
Barbra McWhirter, resident at HC-One Scotland’s Douglas View, said:
“The public shelters were big brick buildings and every time the siren alarmed, everyone had to go. I took my little brother to the shelter and had to wait. Eventually my mother and sister showed up, but it was very scary as I was so young.”
Barbra joined the Civil Defense Service when she was old enough, where she learned how to fire a rifle. Speaking on her time at the Civil Defense Service, Barbra added:
“The Civil Defense was very important after the war because the Cold War had started. It was our job to help the military and defend our country from any further attacks.”
Barbra’s husband was part of the Civil Defense Service. He joined to avoid being called up to the forces, as he believed that another war might start. Barbra still has her and her husband’s Civil Defense badges.
Across HC-One’s care homes, staff and residents are taking the time to reflect on the remarkable lives of residents who served in the Armed Forces, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to our country. These men and women, now in their twilight years, carry stories of courage, resilience, and dedication that continue to inspire and educate future generations.
Louise Fulton, HC-One Scotland’s Douglas View Home Manager, said:
“It's amazing to meet and get to know people with such interesting backgrounds and it is such a privilege to listen to their stories and life experiences. There is much to be learned from their words of wisdom.”
Respect and appreciation of the armed forces is engrained into the fabric of HC-One which signed the Armed Forces Covenant back in 2023 as part of its commitment to being an inclusive employer and to support former service men and women. By signing the covenant, HC-One has made a promise to those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces and their families to be treated fairly.