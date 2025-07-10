Hair expert reveals common summer mistake that can damage locks

The warmer months of the year can pose a range of challenges for our locks, as hot, dry air sucks out moisture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a few simple changes to your hair care routine can make all the difference, according to Sam Cinkir, CEO of skin and hair specialists Este Medical Group.

He said: “Summer can be a tricky time for our hair, and it’s important to know how to adapt your grooming routine to keep your locks looking and feeling their best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Increased exposure to heat and humidity can leave hair at risk of problems such as dryness, breakage, frizz and split ends, among others.

A common mistake during hot weather can cause damage to your hair

“If you find your hair is particularly dry at the moment, then there is a common error that many people make that you absolutely should avoid repeating.

“Using heated tools to dry your locks without using first applying a spray protector is a big mistake as it can worsen heat damage, making it look dry or dull.

“If possible, air drying is recommended as it is the gentlest way to dry, but of course, there are times when that just isn’t practical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you must use heated tools then use a low heat setting and remember the protectant spray.”

As heat can pose so many challenges to hair in summer, experts recommend avoiding exposure wherever possible.

This can include avoiding heat styling and staying in the shade when outdoors.

And while sunscreen plays a huge role in protecting our skin during summer, it can also be used to great effect on the hair, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cinkir added: “I certainly recommend using sunscreen on your hair during summer to protect against heat damage.

“It’s well-known that the sun’s UV rays can cause damage to your skin, but it also applies to your hair, too.

“There are specialised sunscreens for your hair, such as mists and oils, but regular sunscreen can also be used effectively.”