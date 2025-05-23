Grills At The Ready! Two-thirds of Brits Set To BBQ This Bank Holiday – WHATEVER THE WEATHER!

In A Survey By Napoleon Grills

As the bank holiday is nearly upon us, the scent of barbecue is set to fill the air across the UK.

New research conducted by Napoleon Grills has shown nearly two-thirds (64%) of us are planning to light up the grill. Despite unpredictable weather, which nearly half (47%) admit puts a damper on our BBQ ambitions, the spirit of outdoor cooking is clearly alive and well.

Other setbacks include the hassle of cleaning (30%), burning the food (17%), and even unsolicited advice from our partner (8%). Yet, the love of grilling endures, with one in five BBQ enthusiasts (17%) boldly claiming that nothing can stop them from getting the coals burning.

What will you be cooking this weekend?

For many, it's all about the flavour. Just over half (51%) of us say the taste of grilled food is what keeps us coming back, as well as a general love for outdoor cooking being a real motivator, according to another 54%. Going further, the future of the BBQ looks bright: more than a quarter (27%) are already planning dedicated outdoor kitchens or cooking areas to elevate their al fresco game.

While burgers and sausages remain the go-to for over 7 in 10 (71%), chicken — whether wings, thighs or whole birds — is a close second (52%). But it’s not all about the classics. A fifth of us (17%) are spicing things up with seasoned favourites like Jerk, Tandoori, and Satay, reflecting a more adventurous national palate.

There’s also an appetite for innovation. The research also highlights that nearly 4 in 10 (37%) say a self-cleaning grill would tempt them to cook outdoors more often, while a third (35%) prefer sticking with the traditional BBQ experience.

Whether you're a rain-or-shine griller or someone still dreaming of that perfect outdoor setup, this bank holiday promises plenty of sizzling inspiration — and perhaps a few sunlit surprises.

Celebrity BBQ Chefs Sam and Shauna

TV BBQ Chefs and Authors of HangFire Cookbook Sam Evans and Shauna Guinn say: “We are seeing a boom in BBQing like never before, as the nation grows in confidence in terms of their own cheffing skills, food and recipe knowledge and passion for dining outdoors. We know that the May bank holiday is huge for BBQing and that if the weather is good BBQ sales rocket. We have long used Napoleon’s charcoal grills which we love for their quality design and ease of use. We love sharing our tips on how to better people’s grilling skills and help to remove any barriers that might prevent people from getting started.”

SAM AND SHAUNA’S TOP TIPS:

Here are five key tips to ensure delicious and perfectly cooked grilled dishes:

1. Preheat Your Grill: Always preheat your grill to ensure an even cooking surface. This helps to sear meats and lock in juices, resulting in a better flavour and texture.

Will you be BBQing this bank holiday weekend?

2. Use a Meat Thermometer: Invest in a good quality meat thermometer to check for doneness without guessing. In general, it's best to cook to temperature, not time. This is especially crucial for thicker cuts, ensuring that your meat is cooked perfectly.

3. Season Your Meat: Practice the art of seasoning by using dry rubs or marinades to enhance flavours. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different herbs and spices to find the perfect combination for your dish.

4. Let Your Meat Rest: After grilling, let your meat rest for a few minutes. This allows the juices to redistribute, resulting in a more succulent and flavourful bite.