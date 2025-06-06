Green is mainstream: Everyday climate action is saving people money

A new poll released today (Friday 6 June) by The Climate Coalition shows that people across Scotland are quietly embracing green habits — and saving money while they do it.

Far from being limited to so-called eco-warriors, the data shows that everyday climate action is now part of normal life in kitchens, gardens and communities nationwide. Whether it’s using up leftovers or turning down the thermostat, millions are making practical changes that are good for both the planet and the pocket.

Money-saving moves

More than two-thirds (68%) of people say buying second-hand saves money, while 63% say wasting less food cuts costs. Over half (53%) believe growing your own food saves money, and nearly half (48%) think eating more veg and less meat does the same.

In the past month alone: 34% of those polled bought second-hand instead of new

Even driving less — often seen as a challenge — is seen as a long-term money-saver by 33% of respondents.

Actions speak louder

And it's not just good intentions. Twenty eight percent of people already cut food waste to help the environment, and 22% are actively reducing home energy use.

In the past month alone:

42% made changes to cut home energy use

36% walked or cycled instead of driving

Support for community and nature is strong too, with 45% happy to support local nature projects, and 40% willing to volunteer.

Climate conversations are common

Talking about climate change is no longer taboo:

89% feel comfortable discussing it with family

83% with friends

And 45% have done so in the past month

Helen Meech, Executive Director of The Climate Coalition, said:

“This isn’t fringe behaviour. It’s mainstream. People are stepping up and making changes that save money and help the environment. Whether you're young or old, North or South, the shift is happening.”

She added:

“The findings challenge the myth that people are reluctant to act. This is quiet climate leadership – practical, common sense changes that add up.”

Pride and positivity

Those taking action are more likely to feel hopeful (35%) and proud (9%), and there’s widespread admiration for people leading local green projects. Half (49%) describe them as praiseworthy, while 16% say they’re heroic.

Great Big Green Week kicks off with over 1 million people expected to take part, celebrating community-led climate action from all walks of life — from teachers and libraries to builders and football clubs.