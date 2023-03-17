ITV crime drama Grace is set to appear on our screens again this week with the fan-favourite renewed for a third season. John Simm will reprise his role as the Brighton-based detective superintendent Roy Grace.
Based on the award-winning novel by Peter James, Grace is set in Brighton and Hove and follows a downtrodden detective (John Simm) haunted by his wife’s disappearance. The show’s critically-acclaimed screenwriter Russell Lewis is stepping down for this season with Ben Court, Caroline Ip and Ed Whitmore taking over.
Season three comprises three episodes with a run time of 120 minutes each. Here’s everything you need to know about Grace season three.
Grace season three release date
The third season of the ITV detective series Grace returns on Sunday, March 19.
Grace season three cast
Ds Roy Grace - John Simm
Ds Glenn Branson - Richie Campbell
Ds Norman Potting - Craig Parkinson
Ds Bella Moy - Laura Elphinstone
Cleo Morey - Zoe Tapper
Ds Nick Nicholl - Brad Morrison
Acc Cassian Pewe - Sam Hoare
Kevin Spinella - Alexander Cobb
Acc Alison Vosper - Rakie Ayola
Rachel Ryan - Heather Foster
Johnny Kerridge - Thomas Coombes
Mimi - Boni Adeliyi
Rollo Mercer - Luke Norris
Mingo - Max Krupski
Punt - Jay Oliver
Yip Badger - Andy Apollo
Oliver Starling - Ben Wiggins
Soit Officer - Charlotte Workman
Jack Skerrit Jack Pierce
Di Sid Barrow Rob Jarvis
Anna Jo Herbert
Roxy Charlotte Christof
Detective Marcel Kullen Ernest
Gromov Sasha - Kiera Lester
Maggie - Joanna Brooks
Dominic Pope - Nicholas Tizzard
Pippa Starling - Claudia Jolly
Jesse - Molly Harris
Ryan Tyler- Jo Richardson
Bo - Rai Endah
Grace season three plot
An official series synopsis reads: “As East Sussex police bid farewell to ACC Alison Vosper, the announcement of her replacement is not welcome news for Grace. Shaken by the recent sighting of Sandy, Roy attempts to get closer to the truth while trying to move forward with Cleo, as he is drawn into three sinister investigations.
“A chilling serial offender from Grace’s past, a road traffic accident which unleashes a web of vengeance and a shocking murder attempt on the Brighton music scene, all test Grace’s skill as past and present collide for Roy, forcing him to confront old memories and learn from previous mistakes.”
Grace season 3 how to watch
The first of three episodes will air on Sunday 19th March, at 8pm on ITV1. The following two episodes will air weekly thereafter.
You can catch up with the episode after it airs on ITVX.