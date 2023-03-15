Kelis and Rudimental are set headline the West Holts stage at Worthy Farm this summer

Glastonbury Festival 2023 have revealed the full line-up for the West Holts stage at this year’s summer bonanza. Fans have been desperately awaiting more news on where the artists will play after the festival revealed it’s highly-anticipated line-up.

The exciting news comes after the festival’s first 2023 line-up poster landed earlier this month , which confirmed Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses will join Elton John as the final two headliners.

The organisers confirmed that the West Holts Stage will be headlined by Kelis, Loyle Carner and Rudimental, all of whom were previously announced for the festival. They released the official poster of the stage line-up on Twitter which showed the likes of Young Fathers, Mahalia, Beth Orton and Joey Badas$$ would also be playing the West Holts stage.

The announcement also saw some new acts added to the Glastonbury bill including Black Country, Gabriels, and New Road.

The news comes after a stellar line-up of acts were announced for this year’s festival earlier this month, including the likes of Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.

The iconic festival will see Elton John as the big headliner on Sunday, and it will be his final performance ever. In a statement announcing the Glastonbury show, Elton John said: "There is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans. I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional. His Glastonbury performance was teased by the singer in an Instagram post on Thursday morning. The post read: "One final date to announce... the Rocket Man is incoming."

Are there any tickets for Glastonbury 2023 left?