Glasgow leads Scotland in gluten free popularity as searches surge 83%

By Alex Brown
Contributor
Published 25th Mar 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 10:48 BST
Glasgow is the gluten free capital of Scotland according to new research.

Food experts from Lucia, the company behind the research, analysed the year-on-year increase in average monthly searches for gluten-free across the United Kingdom.

In Scotland, searches for gluten-free, referring to food or diets that exclude gluten, saw the biggest rise in Glasgow, surging by 83%. Dundee ranked second with an 80% rise, while Stirling came third with a 75% increase.

Looking at the rest of the table, Edinburgh came fourth with a 69% year-on-year rise. This was followed by Inverness in fifth place at 40%, and Aberdeen sixth at 27%.

A gluten free pizza with bacon and spring onion.
Location Percentage Increase Year-On-Year
Glasgow 83%
Dundee 80%
Stirling 75%
Edinburgh 69%
Inverness 40%
Aberdeen 27%

Altogether Scotland saw a 52% surge in searches.

Speaking on the findings, Georgina Pellant from Lucia said:

“This surge in searches highlights a growing demand for gluten-free options across the UK, with Glasgow leading the way in Scotland.

“Whether due to medical necessity or a lifestyle choice, more people are seeking accessible, high-quality gluten-free food.

“The sharp increases in places like Glasgow and Dundee suggest a wider shift in awareness and availability, reflecting a national trend towards more inclusive dining choices.

“As demand rises, it will be crucial for restaurants, cafes, and retailers to continue expanding their gluten-free offerings to meet evolving consumer needs."

