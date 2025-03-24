Gen Z Scots swapping traditional investments for gold, vinyl and trainers

Rush hour commuters were stunned to see a massive golden girder suspended beside one of Scotland’s busiest sections of motorway, inviting fans to get in on the hunt for IRN-BRU’s remaining 18-carat gold One Inch Wonders hidden on cans across the UK - worth a whopping £10,000 each.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what would IRN-BRU fans spend the money on? With one already claimed and three still waiting to be discovered, a study shows almost half of Young Scots would ditch boring stocks and shares to collect alternative items like rare trainers, vinyl, or NFTs - with gold topping the table as the most considered commodity.

It is so popular, a quarter of young Scots would even save the one inch gold bar for a rainy day if they were lucky enough to get their hands round it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With almost a third of those taking part in the survey already turning to alternative nest eggs, the giant girder, which measures 16 feet by six feet, displayed a cheeky message - size doesn’t matter, it's what you do with it that counts.

Gen Z Scots swapping traditional investments for gold, vinyls and trainers

Scotland’s other national drink is giving the UK the chance to build their own cultural cache, as it gives away £40,000 worth of gold in the form of one-inch girders, which can be found by scanning a QR code on cans or in supermarkets.

Whether it's watches, sports memorabilia, cryptocurrency or trading cards, 18 - 30 year olds living in Scotland see them as the future of investing, with 46% believing their generation to be more savvy than their elders when it comes to money.

Gold in particular was highlighted as a safe bet, seeing its potential to hold or grow in value, with a quarter planning to keep hold of their haul for at least 20 years until they reach the age of 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quickly becoming a collectors’ item, experts predict IRN-BRU’s 18-carat gold girder will double in value by 2040.

Gen Z Scots swapping traditional investments for gold, vinyls and trainers

Cryptocurrency tops the list of missed opportunities, with a third regretting not investing when prices were a fraction of the current eye-watering value.

Kenny Nicholson, Head of Brand at IRN-BRU said: “There are three golden girders still out there and excitement is reaching fever pitch as Scots rush to get their hands on one.

“Our poll reveals that young Scots reckon the real money is in the things they genuinely love like trainers, handbags, vinyl and watches, rather than the boring world of finance - and many are already building a collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re here to help and we know lots of savvy Scots would put their One Inch Wonder aside for the future as they see the prize’s potential for firm growth. It just goes to show, size doesn’t matter, it's what you do with it that counts.”

Visit www.irnbruwingold.com and enter the code on your can or bottle to join the search for the final girders.