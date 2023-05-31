Peter Andre made his debut on GB News on Wednesday, May 31.

Peter Andre is no stranger to the small screen but not many people would have believed he would present GB News.

The Mysterious Girl singer and reality TV star, 50, made his debut on GB News on Wednesday, May 29 and will return to the studio on Thursday.

In an unexpected announcement, Peter previously said: “I will be hosting the GB news Breakfast show tomorrow morning with @elliecostelloTV for my first ever time.”

GB news launched in June 2021, which made it Britain’s first television news start-up for more than 30 years.

The channel has a wide range of presenters including the likes of Eamonn Holmes, Christopher Hope, Isabel Webster and Arlene Foster.

However, not many viewers thought Peter Andre would join the line-up - albeit temporarily. However, some people praised the star on his presenting stint.

One social media, one person said: “@GBNEWS Morning GB News. How great to see Peter Andre on the show this morning. He’d be great as a regular on the evening news.” A second person added: “Peter Andre seems like a genuinely nice man.”

A third person said: “GB News. Why Peter Andre, what’s going on? Where have all the others gone?” A second confused person added: “Peter Andre as a presenter on GB News?”