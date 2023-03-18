Who will be commentating on the France v Wales Six Nations game at Paris’ Stade De France today and how to watch on TV

France and Wales will go head to head at Paris’ Stade De France today. For those who can’t watch from the stands, fear not, you don’t have to miss a minute of the action.

The BBC and ITV will be showing every game of the tournament between them - in fact their current Six Nations TV deal makes them the official broadcasters until 2025. ITV will be showing every England, France, Ireland and Italy home game while all of Scotland and Wales’ home fixtures will air on the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the 24th Six Nations Championship to be contested by the national teams of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. If you include previous incarnations the Home Nations Championship and Five Nations Championship however, it is actually in its 129th year.

France came into the tournament as defending champions, having won the Grand Slam in 2022. It was Ireland though who kicked off their first game as number one in the World Rugby Union rankings.

Here’s who will be talking you through the action as France go head to head with Wales this Saturday afternoon as well as how to watch the game live on TV.

Six Nations 2023 live coverage: BBC & ITV commentators

The familiar face of Gabby Logan will be heading up coverage on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. She will be joined in the studio by famous rugby union faces Martin Johnson, Sam Warburton, John Barclay and Tommy Bowe.

Providing pitchside insight and analysis will be Sonja McLaughlan and Lee McKenzie, with legendary match official Nigel Owens giving a referee’s perspective of the action.

Over on ITV, Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas will be the faces of the TV coverage while Nick Mullins and Miles Harrison will be providing commentary. Co-commentators include world cup winners Ben Kay and Danielle Waterman along with Shane Williams, Gordon D’Arcy, Scott Hastings and David Flatman.

Expert analysis will also be provided by union legends Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio, Sir Clive Woodward and George Gregan. From the sidelines expect to see Martin Bayfield and Gabriel Clarke while Maggie Alphonsi, Brian O’Driscoll, Rory Best, Gareth Thomas, Jamie Roberts, Jim Hamilton and Benjamin Kayser will also be making appearances throughout the tournament.

If you are tuning in for live radio commentary, Chris Jones and Sara Orchard will keep you up-to-date with the action via BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Sports Extra

France v Wales Six Nations 2023 confirmed line-ups

France line-up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gaël Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Ethan Dumortier, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (c), 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Romain Taofifenua, 6 François Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Grégory Alldritt. Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Sipili Falatea, 19 Bastien Chalureau, 20 Sekou Macalou, 21 Maxime Lucu, 22 Yoram Moefana, 23 Melvyn Jaminet.

Wales line-up

15 Louis Rees-Zammit, 14 Josh Adams, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Rio Dyer, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Rhys Webb, 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens (c), 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Taulupe Faletau. Replacements: 16 Bradley Roberts, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Dafydd Jenkins, 20 Tommy Reffell, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Owen Williams, 23 Leigh Halfpenny.

Wales No.8 Taulupe Faletau will win his 100th cap for Wales after being named in today's starting line-up against France

Six Nations 2023 France v Wales - how to watch

Kick off for the game being held at France’s home turf, Stade De France in Paris, is at 2.45pm. You can watch the match live on ITV1 and ITVX with build up to the clash beginning at 1.55pm.