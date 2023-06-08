All Sections
France knife attack: Three children in life-threatening condition after mass stabbing in Annecy - full details

Three children are in life-threatening condition following a knife attack in southeast France, police have confirmed.

By Sam Johnson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:13 BST
 Comment

Three children suffered life-threatening injuries in a knife attack in south-east France this morning. The youngsters in life-threatening condition are all about three years of age.

Police also confirmed eight children and one adult have been injured in total. The incident took place in the French town of Annecy, close to the Swiss border.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a suspect had been arrested "thanks to the swift intervention of police.” He tweeted: “Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police.”

Three children are in a life threatning condition after a knife attack in France

The incident happened in a park and the assailant was a Syrian asylum seeker, BFM TV reported. People have been urged to avoid the area.

Emmanuel Macron statement

In a statement, French President Emmanuel Macron said: “Attack of absolute cowardice this morning in a park in Annecy. Children and an adult are between life and death. The Nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them as well as their families and the emergency services mobilized.”

