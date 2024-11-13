Four top tips to dress your windows for Christmas

With the big day fast approaching, now is the perfect time to think about this year’s Christmas decor, and it’s important not to forget about your windows.

Below, the experts at premium window and door designer, The Residence Collection, have compiled four top tips to dress your windows for the festive season, creating a cosy, warm and inviting space for all to enjoy.

Don’t overcrowd the space

It can be tempting to throw everything at your Christmas window, but simplicity is key if you want to achieve a sophisticated look. Choose two or three key elements to dress your window, and make sure they’re of various sizes. For example, mixing one larger decoration with a couple of smaller ones is a great way to ensure that they’re not overpowering one another. What’s more, by keeping your space free from clutter, you can more easily welcome that winter light into your home.

Premium window and door designer, The Residence Collection gives top tips on exterior festive decorating

Use lights and candles

Is there anything more inviting than strolling past a window strewn with cosy fairy lights and lit candles? Ambient lighting is key to festive decor, and there are so many options to really create a magical and cosy feeling. You can go all-out by choosing fairy light curtains that hang from the top of your window to the bottom, or a simple fairy light string draped over the top. If fairy lights aren’t your thing, candles in the window make an equally effective festive statement. A row of candelabras in varying heights on your windowsill make for a stylish look, and for extra peace of mind there are LED options available.

Position your tree in the window

Who doesn’t like walking or driving past a home and seeing a beautifully lit-up and decorated Christmas tree in the window? If space allows, placing your tree in the window instantly dresses your windows without a fuss, but be careful that it’s not too big as to block any light from coming into your home. If space is an issue, why not place a smaller Christmas tree in front of your window instead? You can still decorate with baubles and lights, and it creates a festive statement at a quarter of the size! Pop it on a table in front of our window for extra height.

Incorporate festive greenery

As well as a tree, there are other ways of incorporating festive greenery into your window space. You can drape a garland over the top of your window frame, just low enough for passers-by to see it, or place it along a windowsill. A wreath is also a timeless Christmas staple, and when hung on your window can look super elegant. If you don’t want to buy anything new this year, you can add Christmas decorations - think baubles, fairy lights or winter berries - to your existing houseplants to spruce them up for the season.

Jo Trotman, Marketing Manager at The Residence Collection commented: “When decorating your home for Christmas, many people may forget to pay attention to their window space. However, windows are the one part of your home that can be seen from the inside-out, and dressing them for the season can not only make you feel warm and cosy inside, but can bring Christmas joy to passers-by walking or driving past your home. We hope these tips and ideas will help the nation decorate their windows for Christmas!”