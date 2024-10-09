Four essential estate planning elements to consider this World Financial Planning Day

There's no denying conversations around one's final wishes are difficult, but they are important. Despite this, more than 31 million adults – nearly 60% of adults in the UK – haven’t made a will. Therefore this World Financial Planning day expert tax advisor Stuart Ritchie shares four essential elements you need to consider when estate planning to help people save time, money and stress for their loved ones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neglecting important conversations around final wishes could mean that they are not carried out as someone would have liked or that loved ones are left to deal with surprise tax bills. Despite this, more than 31 million adults – nearly 60% of adults in the UK – haven’t made a will.

The 9th October is World Financial Planning Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness of the value of financial planning, having a financial plan, and working with a financial planner. For Stuart Ritchie, expert tax advisor and author of “Who Will Get My Money When I Die?”, those that plan their estate can enjoy their lives to the fullest extent, safe in the knowledge that their affairs are in order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Financial planning is essential, especially around your estate and final wishes. When you create a Will or update it, you can look after your loved ones and those you wish to benefit under your Will. It can provide a pathway to follow after you pass so that your financial affairs are properly wrapped up and no loose ends are left. This can help to ease some of the strain at a very challenging time” says Ritchie, of Ritchie Phillips LLP Chartered Accountants.

A couple reviewing paperwork.

Therefore in honour of World Financial Planning Day, Ritchie has shared four essential things to consider when planning your Will and estate:

When you write your Will, you have the opportunity to name your executor, or more likely, executors. These are the people who are responsible for wrapping up your Estate and should be the people you trust to carry out your wishes. If you die intestate, you will not have executors as such, but rather certain individuals related to you will be entitled to apply for what is known as a Letter of Administration. Those individuals may not necessarily be the ones you want to administer your Estate, therefore naming them in advance is essential.

Testamentary freedom is an important principle in English and Welsh law. It provides people with the freedom to leave their Estate to whomever they choose in their Will, and without any legal obligation to provide for any particular family member or other individual. You can therefore name people as beneficiaries for specific assets. You can also name beneficiaries for any property you don’t list, otherwise known as the residue of your Estate. Therefore it’s crucial to spend time considering who you do - and do not - want to receive your assets and property to ensure this is carried out as you wish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This can also be a way to leave behind a legacy. Once we are gone, most people want to leave a positive impact on the world. A great way to do this is to support the charities or causes closest to our hearts. By having a Will, you can leave a legacy to the charities or causes you wish to support and any amount given will most likely be tax efficient.

The surviving parent will usually get sole custody of any children if one parent dies, but if both parents die, you can use your Will to nominate a guardian for your minor children. Failing to nominate guardians in a Will means that the care of minor children will be decided by the courts, and in turn that could mean that someone you would not have chosen will be raising your children.

For some, their pets are like their children, but contrary to perception, the law considers a pet to be property, so you can name them as a legacy in your Will. As a legacy, you can name a beneficiary for your pet leaving them to a trusted friend or family member. In addition, you can even leave funds to provide for your pet’s care.

Being able to make provisions for any dependents helps give many people peace of mind, making it one of the most important reasons to have an Estate plan and to write your Will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Digital accounts and purchases, such as photographs, home videos, music and video downloads and websites form part of your property. It can feel as if they have disappeared into a digital blackhole if you do not provide for access after you have passed away. You can decide if you want any information preserved or destroyed, but to do so there will need to be a record of your usernames and passwords, often best recorded in a password manager made available to your executors. With so much of our lives now online, this is a vital step that is often missed by many.