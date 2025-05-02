Five tips to safeguard your mental health on social media
We must do more to protect our minds – but translating that into practical tips that are easy to follow is trickier than first thought.
58.4M UK residents used social media in January 2025 (79%), and 47% of marketing professionals use paid social media advertising. Blocking social media platforms or switching off, taking breaks or digital detoxing is simply impossible for many UK creators, influencers, advertising and marketing employees – so how can we mindfully cultivate a safer space while also ensuring we don’t let online careers implode?
Ben Jeffries, CEO of Influencer, has come up with 5 clever yet simple and practical tips to safeguard Social Media use for both creators and the general public, to try and help with positive mindset and mental health when using online platforms.
Limit what you see - use Focus Mode
Instagram, TikTok, and even iOS (which is what I use regularly!) have Focus tools to reduce distractions. Use them to silence notifications all together, and stay present when you need a break.
Block the scroll - with app limiters like Opal
Opal lets you block or time-limit access to social apps without deleting them. Perfect for stopping doomscrolling before it starts.
Hide like counts - protect your peace
On Instagram, you can hide like counts on your own posts and others'. It's a simple way to avoid comparison culture and focus on creating, not performing.
Turn off the noise - filter notifications
On TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, you can mute certain types of notifications - e.g. just mute likes, comments, or DMs. Great for setting boundaries when feedback feels overwhelming.
Use built-in breaks - they’re underrated
TikTok’s Screen Time Breaks and Instagram’s Take a Break nudges remind you to pause and reset. A smart way to create mindfully instead of constantly.
Ben launched Influencer at just 18 years old, dropping out of university to create one of the globe's largest influencer marketing agencies.
In 2019, Influencer secured a game-changing £3M investment from a top-tier VC fund, propelling the company into its next phase of rapid growth. Today, Influencer stands as a true powerhouse in the marketing world, delivering creator-driven, data-backed campaigns for iconic brands like Nike, Viator, Monzo, SharkNinja, and Coca-Cola. With a globally diverse team spanning North America, Europe, and MENA, Influencer is not just adapting to the future of marketing - it’s shaping it.
Ben is an award-winning entrepreneur, recognised in Forbes 30 Under 30 and named BMW Entrepreneur of the Year. He’s shared his vision on some of the world’s biggest stages - from Web Summit and Advertising Week to Cannes Lions - always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the creator economy.
Ben also plays an influential role in shaping the future of the influencer marketing industry, having represented it before the UK Parliament, advising on legislation to create a fairer, more transparent industry. He’s also a board member of the Influencer Marketing Trade Body. As a passionate advocate for regulation, he’s committed to tackling critical challenges such as creator payments and usage rights, ensuring businesses and creators can scale effectively and sustainably.