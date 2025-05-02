Five tips to safeguard your mental health on social media

Mental Health Awareness Week kicks off on the 12th May 2025 – and this year has seen the highest suicide rates in the UK since 1999.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We must do more to protect our minds – but translating that into practical tips that are easy to follow is trickier than first thought.

58.4M UK residents used social media in January 2025 (79%), and 47% of marketing professionals use paid social media advertising. Blocking social media platforms or switching off, taking breaks or digital detoxing is simply impossible for many UK creators, influencers, advertising and marketing employees – so how can we mindfully cultivate a safer space while also ensuring we don’t let online careers implode?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Jeffries, CEO of Influencer, has come up with 5 clever yet simple and practical tips to safeguard Social Media use for both creators and the general public, to try and help with positive mindset and mental health when using online platforms.

Ben founded Influencer at just 18

Limit what you see - use Focus Mode

Instagram, TikTok, and even iOS (which is what I use regularly!) have Focus tools to reduce distractions. Use them to silence notifications all together, and stay present when you need a break.

Block the scroll - with app limiters like Opal

Opal lets you block or time-limit access to social apps without deleting them. Perfect for stopping doomscrolling before it starts.

Ben Jeffries CEO of Influencer

Hide like counts - protect your peace

On Instagram, you can hide like counts on your own posts and others'. It's a simple way to avoid comparison culture and focus on creating, not performing.

Turn off the noise - filter notifications

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, you can mute certain types of notifications - e.g. just mute likes, comments, or DMs. Great for setting boundaries when feedback feels overwhelming.

Use built-in breaks - they’re underrated

TikTok’s Screen Time Breaks and Instagram’s Take a Break nudges remind you to pause and reset. A smart way to create mindfully instead of constantly.

Ben launched Influencer at just 18 years old, dropping out of university to create one of the globe's largest influencer marketing agencies.

In 2019, Influencer secured a game-changing £3M investment from a top-tier VC fund, propelling the company into its next phase of rapid growth. Today, Influencer stands as a true powerhouse in the marketing world, delivering creator-driven, data-backed campaigns for iconic brands like Nike, Viator, Monzo, SharkNinja, and Coca-Cola. With a globally diverse team spanning North America, Europe, and MENA, Influencer is not just adapting to the future of marketing - it’s shaping it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben is an award-winning entrepreneur, recognised in Forbes 30 Under 30 and named BMW Entrepreneur of the Year. He’s shared his vision on some of the world’s biggest stages - from Web Summit and Advertising Week to Cannes Lions - always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the creator economy.