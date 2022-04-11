First News: Joy for Jays!

First News is a 28-page weekly newspaper for young people delivered into homes across the UK every Friday. Find out more and try for free at firstnews.co.uk/1free

Joy for Jays!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results from the RSPB Big Garden Watch 2022 are in, and some of the UK's native bird species have had a great year which has seen their numbers increase.

More than 700 thousand people took part in the annual bird count earlier this year, with an incredible 11 million birds counted. The biggest surprise for conservationists was the huge 73% increase in the number of Jays seen.

The RSPB Chief Executive, Beccy Speight, said: "We don't know the reason for the sudden increase in Jay sightings this year. It may be down to food availability as we have reports that last year was poor for acorns, but whatever the reason a sighting for this stunning bird is enough to raise one's spirits any day."

The numbers are up for Greenfinch (pictured above)

The species saw a huge population crash in 1993. Numbers are still low, but more sightings bring more hope.

House sparrows remain the most-seen bird in the UK, counted in 63% of gardens that took part in the count.

YOUR NEWS

Young people! Send us your news and photos to [email protected] and your story could be published on this page and ,perhaps, in First News too.

Busking for Ukraine

By Rowan

I started learning the guitar when I was seven, and I'm still doing it now.

Rowan busking (pictured above)

When the war in Ukraine started, I decided to try busking (when you play music in the street) to see if I could raise money for the people of Ukraine because someone in my class came from Ukraine. So one Monday after school, I gave it a go and went busking. I raised £65.95!

I was worried because it was my first time, but I still did it, so I'm proud of myself! I played about 15 songs. I even played songs I hadn't properly learnt yet!

DIARY DATES

Invictus games

16 - 22 April

The fifth games for wounded servicemen and women takes place in the Netherlands. The event was founded by Prince Harry in 2014.

Easter Sunday

17 April

A Christian holiday, which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead.

WOW!

A new museum dedicated to selfies has opened up in Sweden. Youseum features no art on its walls or any cultural artefacts. Instead, visitors are encouraged to become the exhibits and take their own selfies or videos against colourful backdrops. Check out the 'laundry room'!

WEEKLY PUZZLE