Rylan, Scott Mills and Paddy O’Connell have been announced as BBC Radio 2’s hosts for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final and Semi Finals. The competition’s Grand Final which will be broadcast live on Radio 2 on Saturday, 13 May, presented by Rylan and Scott Mills.

And for the very first time, Radio 2 will also broadcast the Eurovision Semi-Finals, which will be presented by Paddy O’Connell. Scott and Rylan, who have been involved in Eurovision coverage for many years, will be bringing their “insightful and colourful commentary” to the Grand Final on the network, broadcasting live from the centre of the action at Liverpool Arena.

The UK is hosting the 2023 event on behalf of the 2022 winners, Ukraine. It will be the culmination of a week in the city for Scott and Rylan, as they are also providing TV commentary for the Semi-Finals - both of which, for the first time in the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest history, will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer .

Meanwhile Scott’s afternoon Radio 2 show on Tuesday to Friday from 2-4pm will be coming from Liverpool all week, with Richie Anderson hosting the show on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday as Scott prepares to host the Semi-Finals on TV. Meanwhile, Paddy O’Connell will host the network’s live coverage of this year’s Semi Finals from the Liverpool Arena .

In the first Semi-Final on Tuesday, May 8 from 8-10pm, 15 countries are taking part with ten qualifying for the Grand Final on Saturday night. And on Thursday, May 11, Paddy returns with live coverage from the second of the Semi-Finals, with sixteen countries taking part and ten qualifying for the Grand Final on Saturday night.

These shows will also be simulcast on BBC Radio Merseyside . Rylan said: “Eurovision is my favourite time of the year, I cannot wait.

“I’m so excited and absolutely buzzing to be hosting the Eurovision Grand Final on Radio 2, the biggest and best music event in the world, with my partner-in-crime Scott Mills. We can’t wait to bring listeners closer to the action than ever before, with all the fun, excitement and backstage gossip from what promises to be an unforgettable night.”

Scott said: “I can’t begin to describe how excited I am to be presenting the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Radio 2. I’ve had the great pleasure of being involved with Eurovision in various ways over the years, from commentating alongside Graham Norton to singing karaoke with the contestants, but presenting from the Grand Final in Liverpool is the ultimate childhood dream come true. Rylan and I will be going all out so please come and join the party live on Radio 2.”

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, says: “The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be a very special event and who better to host Radio 2’s coverage of the Grand Final than our very own Scott and Rylan. And I’m delighted that for the first time, Radio 2 will be bringing our listeners all the drama and fun from the Semi-Finals, hosted by Paddy O’Connell.