Tickets for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest go on sale today

The Eurovision Song Contest is fast approaching, with the buzz taking off as tickets for the shows go on sale today. There is expected to be a high demand when tickets for the nine public shows go on sale.

Shows that fans can grab tickets for will include the grand final, two live semi-finals as well as six previews doubling as dress rehearsals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK will be hoping to recreate the success of Sam Ryder on home soil in this year’s contest. Last year, Ryder achieved the UK’s best Eurovision result for 25 years when he came second in 2022.

Officials have yet to reveal who their entrant for this year’s contest will be, but there have been some rumoured names such as Rina Sawayama, Birdy and Mimi Webb. All three of these artists are Brit award nominees, showing that the UK is taking this year seriously following the success of Ryder.

So, how can you get tickets and how much will they cost? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the ticket release at midday.

When is the Eurovision song contest?

The shows set to go on sale are are:

Semi Final 1: Evening Preview on Monday, May 8 at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Tuesday, May 9 at 1:30pm, and Live Show on Tuesday, May 9 at 8pm.

Semi Final 2: Evening Preview on Wednesday, May 10 at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Thursday, May 11 at 1:30pm, and Live Show on Thursday, May 11 at 8pm.

Grand Final: Evening Preview on Friday, May 12 at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Saturday, May 13 at 1pm, and Live Show on Saturday, May 13 at 8pm.

Where to buy tickets for Eurovision Song Contest 2023

All tickets will be available to purchase for Ticketmaster. Those hoping to purchase tickets must have a Ticketmaster UK account, regardless of the country the tickets are purchased in. Fans have been advised to create the account in advance of purchasing the tickets.

Users can only buy tickets for one show at a time.

How much will tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Tickets for this year’s Eurovision range in prices from £30 to £290 for the Semi Final shows and from £80 to £380 for the Grand Final shows.

Last week the BBC announced a scheme to help displaced Ukrainians get tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. The scheme offering subsidised tickets will be run by the UK Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport and be made available in the coming weeks for 3,000 of the available tickets.

When do tickets for Eurovision 2023 go on sale?

Tickets for those wanting to be a part of the nine live shows which make up the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will go on sale today (Tuesday, March 7) at 12pm.