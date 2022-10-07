The wait is almost over, Graham Norton and Sam Ryder will reveal which UK City will host Eurovision 2023 tonight - will it be Liverpool or Glasgow?

The city to host Eurovision 2023 will be revealed on the One Show on Friday evening.

Last month, the BBC confirmed that Glasgow and Liverpool would be the final two contenders in the running to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Due to the country’s ongoing war with Russia, it was decided by the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union, the UK would host the annual competition in place of Ukraine.

It is the fifth time the UK has hosted for another country and the ninth time the country will host the international singing show overall -two more than Ireland in second.

When will Eurovision 2023 host city be announced?

Graham Norton will be announcing the news on BBC’s One Show tonight

Speaking on the Chris Evans podcast, Graham Norton cautiously explained that himself and last year’s Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder will be discussing Eurovision 2023.

“Myself and Sam on Friday night, we will be discussing where Eurovision is going to be, on the telly. Because we’ll know by then,” he said,

Chris Evans asked Norton to clarify what he’d just said: ‘So you’re on The One Show tomorrow night, 7 o’clock, and you’re going to be announcing, revealing where …’

Norton timidly interjected that it could be him or Sam who will take care of the announcement.

“I hope this is ok to say. But yes I am. Unless I’m not supposed to say this, and in which case someone else – Sam Ryder will be there opening an envelope”

Which city will Eurovision 2023 be held?

Online betting guide, OLBG , has revealed the odds and predictions about which UK city is the favourite to host the competition.

The odds of Glasgow holding the event are 1/2, with a probability of 66.7%. Meanwhile, the odds of Liverpool hosting are 13/8, with a probability of 38.1%.

Who will win Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision 2022 winners Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra

In research conducted by OLBG, Ukraine are currently the favourites to win next year’s contest, with a probability of 33.1%, while the UK trails behind with 14.3%.

Italy is expected to grab third place, with the probability of winning 12.5%.

Entertainment Betting Expert at OLBG Steve Madgwick said: “Ukraine are the clear 2/1 favourites to win the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with the country going for back-to-back wins next year.”

How to get Eurovision 2023 tickets

All information about tickets, including prices, availability and the ticket provider, won’t be decided until there is a confirmed host city and venue for the competition.

With an announcement on the cards for tonight, you won’t have to wait very long.

To be the first to know when Eurovision Song Contest 2023 tickets will go on sale, you can sign up to the official Eurovision Song Contest newsletter and follow the official social media channels YouTube , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter and Facebook .