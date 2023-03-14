All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
10 minutes ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
3 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
4 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
4 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
6 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
6 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government

Eurovision 2023: Full line-up of participating countries, singers and songs - including Mae Muller and Loreen

The deadline for countries to announce their representatives at Eurovision 2023 has passed. Here is a full list of singers, songs and participating countries in Liverpool’s Eurovision Song Contest.

By Ethan Evans
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:45 GMT
 Comment

As the days count down to one of the biggest UK music events to take place in recent history, droves of people are elbow-deep in preparations to celebrate Eurovision 2023. Not only is it hosted in Liverpool, but it boasts a line-up featuring TikTok sensations and even former Eurovision Song Contest winners.

The UK was granted hosting rights despite not winning the competition last year, with Sam Ryder finishing second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflict in the region, it was passed on to the UK with the BBC deciding on Liverpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two semi-finals will take place in Merseyside from its M&S Bank Arena on May 9 and May 11. All before the much-anticipated Eurovision 2023 Grand Final on May 13.

Taking over the reins from Sam Ryder as the UK’s Eurovision representative is popular TikTok artist Mae Muller, who once was the supporting act for girl group Little Mix during their tour. A huge name returning to the competition is Sweden’s Loreen, who won the competition previously back in 2012 with her song Euphoria - but who else is performing this year?

The deadline for participating countries to confirm their singer and song has since passed (March 14) so we now have an official Eurovision 2023 line-up. Here is everything you need to know.

Eurovision 2023 line-up - countries, singers and songs

Mae Muller has been chosen to represent the UK at Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool (Photo: Getty Images For Bauer Media)
Mae Muller has been chosen to represent the UK at Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool (Photo: Getty Images For Bauer Media)
Mae Muller has been chosen to represent the UK at Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool (Photo: Getty Images For Bauer Media)
  • Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje
  • Armenia: Brunette - Future Lover
  • Australia: Voyager - Promise
  • Austria: Teya & Salena - Who the Hell is Edgar?
  • Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX - Tell Me More
  • Belgium: Gustaph - Because of You
  • Croatia: Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
  • Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou - Break a Broken Heart
  • Czech Republic: Vesna - My Sister’s Crown
  • Denmark: Reiley - Breaking My Heart
  • Estonia: Alika - Bridges
  • Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
  • France: La Zarra - Évidemment
  • Georgia: Iru Khechanovi
  • Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood and Glitter
  • Greece: Victor Vernicos - What They Say
  • Iceland: Diljá - Power
  • Ireland: Wild Youth - We Are One
  • Israel: Noa Kirel - Unicorn
  • Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite
  • Latvia: Sudden Lights - Aija
  • Lithuania: Monika Linkytė - Stay
  • Malta: The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party)
  • Moldova: Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna
  • Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight
  • Norway: Alessandra - Queen of Kings
  • Poland: Blanca - Solo
  • Portugal: Mimi Cat - Ai Coracao
  • Romania: Theodor Andrei - D.G.T
  • San Marino: Piqued Jacks - Like an Animal
  • Serbia: Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
  • Slovenia: Joker Out - Carpe Diem
  • Sweden: Loreen - Tattoo
  • Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea
  • Switzerland: Remo Forrer - Watergun
  • United Kingdom: Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song
  • Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel
SingersRepresentativesLiverpoolHistoryPeopleTikTokBBCEurovision
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.