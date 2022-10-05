Apple will be forced to change charger after the vote

The European Parliament has voted to introduce the same charger port on all phones, tablets and cameras by 2024.

The vote means that USB-C connectors will be the EU standard, and are currently used by android devices.

This move poses a challenge to Apple, forcing them to change the charging port on most of their devices.

According to The Guardian, Apple could view this as a positive as analysts believe that this could encourage shoppers to buy the latest gadgets released by Apple, as opposed to ones that do not have a USB-C charging port.

Analysts continued to say that the deal may have an impact on Samsung, Huawei and other brands as the deal covers e-readers, earbuds and some other technology.

Speaking to The Guardian, Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight said “This is a huge victory for common sense. Although Apple has a huge installed base of lightning cable-powered devices, the ubiquity of USB-C across all consumer electronics products means that harmonising on USB-C makes perfect sense.”

Despite being an EU vote, Wood also said he expects the USB-C port in the UK and other parts of the world too.

“Irrespective of whether the UK government mandates the move to USB-C or not, UK consumers will get the technology by default. It will make no sense for consumer electronics to offer devices with anything else.”