All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
18 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
1 hour ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
2 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
Breaking

Enter Shikari announce 2024 UK arena tour: how to buy tickets & presale details

Enter Shikari have announced a huge UK arena tour

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:10 BST
 Comment

Enter Shikari have announced a huge headline UK tour for 2024. The English rock outfit will perform in six UK arenas in celebration of the release of their new album, A Kiss for the Whole World.

The group have confirmed they will donate £1 from every ticket sale to Music Venue Trust - an organisation which protects grassroots venues across the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds said: “Grassroots music venues in the UK are under existential threat. Every time we lose another one we lose a vital part of our culture. Bigger venues that benefit from the productive pipeline that grassroots venues provide need to support these smaller venues, as do the artists that have come up through them.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Enter Shikari’s UK tour.

How to get tickets for Enter Shikari’s UK arena tour  

Presale tickets for Enter Shikari’s 2024 UK tour will be available to purchase from 10am on Wednesday May 3 via the artist website. General on sale tickets will then go live from 10am on Friday May 5, via the artist website

Enter Shikari full UK tour dates

Enter Shikari have announced a huge headline UK tour for 2024Enter Shikari have announced a huge headline UK tour for 2024
Enter Shikari have announced a huge headline UK tour for 2024

February 

9 - Leeds First Direct Arena

10 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

12 - Edinburgh O2 Academy

14 - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

15 - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

16 - Cardiff International Arena

17 - London OVO Arena Wembley

Related topics:ArtistsTicketsCultureLeedsNottingham
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.