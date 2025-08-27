Ellen White tips Michelle Agyemang to lead Lionesses to World Cup glory

Lionesses' legend Ellen White hails Michelle Agyemang as the player who could deliver World Cup glory for England.

The European champions have now set their sights on becoming World champions in Brazil after beating Spain at the Euros this summer.

And White, England’s record scorer with 50 goals to her name, named the 19-year-old superstar Agyemang as one of the players who could help bring it home.

“I think she's got a really amazing opportunity,” said White. “She was phenomenal at the Euros and I think just having a couple more years to really hone her talent, it will put us in great stead.”

Agyemang, who scored twice in four appearances at the Euros, including crucial late equalisers in the quarter-final and semi-final, was subsequently named young player of the tournament.

Her performances have earned her a loan move from Arsenal to Brighton, where she also spent last season on loan, to help further develop her skills.

White said: “She's got an amazing stature, amazing presence, amazing technical ability. And it's just about honing her talent and not trying to accelerate it at the same time.

“It was accelerated at the Euros a little bit, but I think it's just giving her time and giving her experience of playing domestic football in the WSL and giving her more experience on the international stage.

“She’ll be going out on loan again with Brighton to gain more minutes and more experience and playing football.”

The event was to showcase the next generation of male and female football legends ahead of the finals in Miami next month | Jack Hall/PinPep

The winner of the tournament will get to meet footballing legend Lionel Messi

White was part of the England team which was crowned European Champions for the first time in 2022. Having retired from the game, she’s now helping young people get involved in sport and football.

Last weekend, she attended the Más+ by Messi 1v1 World Crown tournament, which sees both women and men compete to be crowned the best baller in the UK.

The winner of the male and female competition then gets the chance to take their skills to the world final in Miami, where footballing legend Lionel Messi will be in attendance.

Ellen said: “So many of us were out in cage football, on the streets, in local communities, playing football. And I feel like that 1v1 style is so exciting and intense. It brings people together.

“When you see someone on a football pitch for 11-a-side and you see those wingers or whoever, and they're taking on someone 1v1, it gets you up off your seat.”

Ellen tipped Lionesses star Lauren Hemp as a player who could make the transition from 11-a-side to the unique 1v1 format – but didn’t fancy her own chances.

“I think I would have been cheering on the sidelines, definitely,” Ellen joked.

“I don't think 1v1 was quite my style. I was more running and throwing myself about. I might have been better at defending if I'm being perfectly honest.”

Ellen also said there was room for the WSL and Premier League to learn from emerging sports such as the 1v1 tournament.

“It’s thinking outside the box and considering how we can give as many opportunities to our local community, for whoever to get into sport, both male and female.