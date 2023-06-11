All Sections
Three British nationals have gone missing after a boat burst into flames in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 11th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST
 Comment

The Foreign Office has offered its support after a boat burst into flames in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt with a number of British nationals on board. According to reports, three people are missing after a dive boat burst into flames at Marsa Alam in the Red Sea.

Police are reporting 29 people were on the vessel, with a number of passengers reportedly from the UK. On Sunday, the Red Sea Governorate announced searches are still underway for the missing people and stated 12 of the tourists were rescued. Authorites added that initial reports suggested the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show the boat engulfed in flames and smoke. An FCDO spokesperson told Sky News: "We are in contact with local authorities following an incident aboard a dive boat near Marsa Alam, and are supporting British nationals involved."

